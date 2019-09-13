Man City target AC Milan star as long-term David Silva replacement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is interested in making a move for AC Milan attacker Suso, according to reports from Spain.

The former Liverpool winger was linked with a move to a number of different clubs over the summer, including Tottenham, amid doubts whether he could adapt to Marco Giampaolo’s 4-3-1-2 system.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Fiorentina were interested in a move for Suso, while Roma and Lyon were also strongly linked by a number of different outlets.

However, focus has now turned to whether or not the Spaniard will earn a new contract with the Serie A giants, with Calciomercato starting that the 25-year-old is after a substantial pay rise to commit his future to the club.

But according to a report on Sport Witness – who cite Spanish source El Desmarque – Guardiola wants Suso to replace aging club legend Silva at The Etihad.

Suso has been mightily impressive for Milan over the past three seasons, scoring 20 goals and adding 26 assists.

It has also been recently reported on SempreMilan that City are looking at Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli, due to Aymeric Laporte’s long-term injury prognosis.

