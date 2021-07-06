Man City target placed on transfer list as most likely destination named

Manchester City have been boosted in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann after Barcelona reportedly put him up for sale.

Griezmann has become a major target for Man City after they said goodbye to Sergio Aguero. The club legend has joined Barcelona on a free transfer, but his replacement may come from that exact destination. City’s top target is Harry Kane, but he is too expensive, so Griezmann is the number one alternative.

Since joining Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019, the Frenchman has scored 35 goals in 99 games. He initially took some time to settle, but his quality has shone through in the end. Still, it may not have been enough to save his Camp Nou career.

Barcelona are in serious financial trouble, so much so that they have been unable to register any of their new signings, including Aguero, due to La Liga’s salary rules.

They now need to offload some players and according to Diario Sport, have put Griezmann up for sale.

A member of France’s squad for Euro 2020, where he scored one goal, the 30-year-old is still under contract until 2024. However, Barca may need to sell him before then to balance the books.

Given the imminent arrivals of Aguero and Memphis Depay – presuming they can be registered – Barca have already secured more options in attack. Therefore, sacrificing Griezmann would not be too significant a blow.

Only Lionel Messi – who is yet to sign a new contract and is technically a free agent now – earned more than Griezmann last season. Thus, removing his wages from the books would clear up some space.

It will no doubt be of interest to City, but Sport claim the leading contenders to sign Griezmann at present are Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants could take him to his homeland for the first time in his club career if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Guardiola responds to Barcelona links

Meanwhile, another Barcelona player who could be a target for City is versatile full-back Sergi Roberto.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that the 29-year-old is also on Barca’s list of players they can sell.

But Guardiola refused to speak much about Roberto, whom he gave his senior debut back in his Barca days, when asked by TV3.

He said: “I will not answer these things. Sergi is a Barca player.

“All the Barca players and players in other great teams in the world are good. But Sergi is a Barca player and I will not respond to the question on television.”

