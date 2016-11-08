Man City target Bellerin set to sign new Arsenal deal, reveals agent

Hector Bellerin is set to snub interest from Manchester City and Barcelona and commit his long-term future to Arsenal, according to the player’s agent.

Right-back Bellerin still has three years remaining on his current deal at the Emirates but his impressive displays have attracted plenty of admirers elsewhere.

The 21-year-old joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011 and his former club are understood to be keen to re-sign the Spain international, while Pep Guardiola had identified Bellerin as a long-term option to fill one of City’s troublesome full-back roles.

However, Bellerin’s agent Albert Botines held talks with the Gunners last week and expects his client to stay in north London.

“We are speaking and are now a lot closer than we were two weeks ago. In a normal situation he will sign,” Botines told The Guardian.

“Héctor is very happy at Arsenal. This would be the fourth time he has signed a new contract at the club and it is clear he has made good progress.”