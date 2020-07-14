Man City emerge as shock suitors for Tottenham defensive stalwart

Manchester City have emerged as surprise suitors to land Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer this summer.

The Daily Telegraph claims that the 33-year-old is one of a number of signings being eyed by City.

Pep Guardiola is likely to be active in the market this summer after City had their Champions League appeal overturned.

UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) sanctioned City in February for what it said was a breach of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) and club licensing regulations.

City immediately signalled their intention to appeal. Now CAS has now cleared them to compete in the Champions League next season.

Furthermore, their €30million fine has also been reduced to €10m (£8.9million).

Since that decision came down, City have been linked with the likes Kalidou Koulibaly and Ben Chilwell. But Vertonghen can now be added to that list.

The Telegragh reports that City have joined Sevilla, Real Betis, Roma and Inter in the race for the Belgian.

City are in the market for a new centre-back as they are still to replace clug legend Vincent Kompany. There are also doubts about the long-term futures of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi at the club.

As for Vertonghen, there is a strong chance he will not be offered a new deal by Tottenham. Indeed, Spurs are already lining up replacements – including impressive Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer.

Key factor could see £20m USA talent snub Liverpool for Prem rivals

Liverpool’s depth in midfield could see Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie snub the Reds’ interest for a move elsewhere in the Premier League, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, who has also been linked with City, stepped up from Schalke’s Under-19s side in 2017. And he has since become a key part of the team.

The USA international has made 91 appearances for the German side, scoring five goals and assisting seven others.

However, CBS Sports claims McKennie will likely leave Schalke in the coming months, despite having four years left on his contract. Read more…