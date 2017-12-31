Man City targeting £50million Barcelona star

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing a £50million swoop for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, says The Sun.

Guradiola is understood to be targeting a centre-back as a priority in January with City still fighting for four trophies.

City baulked at Southampton’s £75million price tage for Virgil van Dijk before he signed for Liverpool, but Umtiti is seen as a better value option given the £50million release clause in his contract.

One stumbling block could be a fear from the 24-year-old that a switch of clubs could endanger his place in the France side for the World Cup, however.