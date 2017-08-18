Man City teenage sensation closing in on loan move to Celtic

Patrick Roberts is edging towards a return to Celtic on a season-long loan, according to reports on Friday.

Press Association Sport claim that the teenager is nearing a move back to the Scottish champions, despite reported interest from Premier League clubs.

The 20-year-old winger spent 18 months at the Parkhead club on a temporary deal before returning to parent club Manchester City at the end of last season.

The Scottish treble winners have been keen to bring the England Under-20 player back to Parkhead and it is understood he pushed for a return to Glasgow amid interest from other clubs including Southampton and Nice.

Huddersfield Town were also mentioned as a possible suitor earlier in the transfer window.

Although the deal is not done yet, it is expected to be finalised next week.