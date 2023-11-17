Real Madrid are ready to jump at reports of tension between Erling Halaand and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, although it will cost them £175m, while Chelsea are in the mix to sign a Monaco winger – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

HAALAND, GUARDIOLA SPAT OPENS DOOR FOR REAL

Tension behind the scenes between Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland could reportedly open the door for Real Madrid to seal a sensational deal for the Manchester City goal machine.

Journalist Eduardo Inda, as relayed by Bernabeu Digital, has revealed information from his sources regarding a possible disagreement between the City duo.

Add in the fact that Madrid are continuing to hunt for forward options, with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe also on their radar, and links to Haaland again come as no surprise.

The Norwegian is currently viewed as the best No.9 on the planet but will not come cheap given his whopping £175million release clause, which comes into play next summer.

Haaland has been an absolute revelation since arriving at The Etihad, scoring an incredible 69 goals in just 71 games for City so far.

However, according to Inda, all is not well in Manchester and there is actually a disagreement bubbling away between Haaland and City boss Guardiola.

“They tell me from the player’s entourage that there has been a certain disagreement with Guardiola since before the Ballon d’Or gala,” he claimed.

“Pep grandly praised Messi, saying that his worst season ‘Leo coincided with the best of Haaland.’

“(He) praised both of them, but he put in that phrase and Haaland was not amused. There is a certain distance from the coach. The relationship is not in a good moment. What you have to say is that the Ballon d’Or has to go to your star and not Leo Messi.”

City expected to fight to keep Haaland despite claims

That supposed ‘tension’ is now something that Real can use to their advantage to finally land a player they’ve chased for years, as claimed by Bernabeu Digital.

One thing is for sure, City will not divulge any potential issues between their serial-winning manager and the player who has guaranteed goals ever since he walked through the door – even if there have been murmurings of problems before.

To that end, reports like this one may have to be taken with a pinch of salt until anything more concrete comes to light.

One thing is for sure, City will not want to lose a player so prolific in front goal, as that sort of output is virtually impossible to replace.

CHELSEA CHASING MONACO WINGER

Chelsea and Valencia are among a number of big clubs looking at Monaco winger Malamine Efekele. (Foot Mercato)

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has ‘specifically requested’ to sign Tottenham defender Eric Dier in the January transfer window, with only a fee of €4-5million required. (Romagiallorossa)

Barcelona will no longer try to advance the signing of Vitor Roque to January, as originally planned, instead waiting until the summer to complete the deal for the 18-year-old. (Football Espana)

Juventus have renewed talks with PSG regarding a loan move for Fabian Ruiz as they continue to search for a midfielder in the absence of both Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are monitoring Brazilian midfielders Bruno Guimarães and Ederson to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window. (TNT Sports)

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle, has been in contact by AC Milan about a move. (Calciomercato)

TOTTENHAM DEALT GLEISON BREMER TRANSFER BLOW

Juventus are closing in on a new deal for Tottenham centre-back target Gleison Bremer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to miss out on Velez Sarsfield’s 17-year-old winger Gianluca Prestianni, who is on his way to Benfica. (Sport)

Bayern Munich are not planning to sell German player Leon Goretzka in January despite interest from Premier League clubs. (Various)

Peter Gulacsi could join Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner in looking for a way out of RB Leipzig. (Kicker)

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have very different expectations for how a summer deal regarding forward João Félix will work. (Diario Sport)

Napoli are prepared to look at bringing in a free-agent left-back in response to an injury that could keep Mario Rui out for around a month and a half. Marvin Plattenhardt, Nico Schulz former Tottenham defender and Danny Rose have all been linked with a move to Naples. (Corriere Dello Sport)