Man City threatening to spoil Liverpool party after exploring deal for Bundesliga attacker Klopp loves

Manchester City are reportedly exploring a potential move for a Bayern Munich sensation who is a major target for Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big fan of Bayern playmaker Jamal Musiala, who is considered to be one of the best young talents in European football.

Indeed, Liverpool are known to have already done their due diligence over a potential move for Musiala, who is struggling for regular starting time under Thomas Tuchel.

The 20-year-old is currently in talks with Bayern over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in June 2026. However, it is unclear whether he will remain at the Allianz Arena after failing slightly out of favour with Tuchel.

His situation has not only alerted Liverpool though, with Football Insider now reporting that City are also keeping tabs on the player’s situation.

The report states that last season’s treble-winners are watching Musiala amid speculation about his contract situation at the Bavarian giants.

Football Insider adds that the youngster is frustrated about not being a regular starter in Tuchel’s side, despite being spoken about regularly as a major prospect.

Musiala frustrated with lack of game time

He has started sparingly in the Bundesliga this season, with Tuchel often preferring to use Thomas Muller in a role behind leading marksman Harry Kane.

The 20-year-old was much more involved for Bayern last season as he notched up 16 goals and 16 assists in 47 outings in all competitions.

Musiala, who was a trainee at Southampton and Chelsea before heading to Munich, has lifted four league titles since breaking through at senior level.

City are well known to be in the market for an attacking playmaker, despite adding Matheus Nunes to their squad from Wolves over the summer.

Another City target in Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze, who they wanted over the summer.

However, Eze is expected to be sidelined for another month after currently struggling with a hamstring problem.

