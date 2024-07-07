Man City thunder into race for ‘lethal’ Liverpool attacking target in potential £100m hijack

Liverpool have learned they face fresh competition for one of their main summer targets after a report claimed Manchester City have shortlisted Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is high on Liverpool’s wish list this summer after impressing with Newcastle over the past 18 months. He scored 12 goals last season, which was more than all of his previous campaigns combined. It has led to speculation of a Merseyside return for Gordon, who previously broke through at Everton.

Despite his past association with Everton, Gordon is a Liverpool fan and even spent time in the Reds’ academy until he was 11. Now, the 23-year-old has been tipped to return.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 1 that the Gordon to Liverpool saga was far from over despite Newcastle avoiding having to sacrifice him before the June 30 cut-off point for Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Indeed, since then there has been plenty more to report on the Gordon front. While Newcastle are trying to update his contract – which expires in 2026 – Liverpool have been holding further talks about signing him.

But now, Football Insider has revealed that Liverpool aren’t alone in their pursuit of Gordon. In fact, it’s claimed Premier League champions Manchester City are on his trail too.

The report claims Man City are on the lookout for a ‘lethal’ forward they can add to their attack and they believe Gordon fits the profile.

Man City are currently facing uncertainty about the futures of players like Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, so there could be room for a new winger or attacking midfielder.

Man City tipped to spend big on Gordon

If they want to sign Gordon, they would have to meet Newcastle’s asking price, which is cited as being at least £75m up front with add-ons that could take the package up to £100m.

A nine-figure sum would be a record transfer for Liverpool, while City would be matching their 2021 investment in Grealish. Either way, it would be a record sale by Newcastle.

Nevertheless, Newcastle’s intentions of keeping Gordon are clear, but it remains to be seen how seriously his suitors will bid for him.

After finishing two places behind Man City last season, it would be a blow for frequent title rivals Liverpool to be beaten by the reigning Premier League champions in the race for a player they are eager to welcome to Anfield.

Gordon is currently on duty with England at Euro 2024, but so far he has only come on for a minute-long cameo in the group stage against Slovenia and he has not featured in the knockout phase.

