Pep Guardiola has been told that Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven would be an ideal signing for Man City

Tottenham have been told they will soon have a big problem in keeping Micky van de Ven with the Dutch defender expected to become one of the best defenders in the game and seen by an agent as an ideal target for Manchester City.

The Cityzens are on course to complete the Double once again this season, needing a win at home to West Ham on Sunday to wrap up what would be a fourth successive Premier League title – a feat never before achieved. And with Manchester United lying in wait in the FA Cup final next weekend, few expect them not to get their hands on both trophies once again.

Manchester City have enjoyed glittering success under Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as the best coach in world football. And while their success, certainly on the domestic front, has seen them win five Premier League titles already, it has made attracting their targets to the Etihad that bit easier as a result.

Indeed, the City boss is extremely picky over which players he targets and, while they still do have to toe a careful line with FFP regulations, they have been known to splash out some seriously big transfer fees over the years.

Now they are being backed to launch a future bid to bring Van de Ven to the Etihad in the not-too-distant future after the Dutchman took the Premier League by storm this season.

Arriving as something of an unknown except to close followers of the Bundesliga, the 23-year-old centre-half arrived in north London from Wolfsburg for an initial €40m (£34.5m) with a further €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons, making him the club’s most expensive defensive signing of all time.

Tottenham star tipped to make Netherlands’ Euro 204 squad

Blessed with ridiculous pace – the Dutch defender clocked the fastest speed ever recorded in the Premier League earlier this season when he hit an astonishing 37.38 km/h against Brentford on 31 January – and a tremendous reading of the game, Van de Ven has managed 28 appearances for Tottenham in his debut season at the club.

A cruel hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea at the beginning of November saw the centre-half miss 56 days of action; his absence coinciding with a downturn in form for Postecoglou’s side.

And his importance to the club was recently recognised when he was named as their player of the season at a recent awards ceremony.

The Netherlands may also be blessed with a plethora of top central defensive options but that has not stopped the former Voldendam youngster from making his debut, winning two caps for the Oranje so far.

Now Frank de Boer has urged Ronald Koeman to include the Tottenham star in his squad for the forthcoming European Championships.

Speaking to Viaplay, De Boer stated: “Fantastic, he has done an incredible job. Played for the Dutch national team, became player of the year. The fact that you can play so many games at this level in your first season says something about him I think.

De Boer also claims his talents caught his eye from a young age and that he was a player on his radar while in charge of the national side himself between 2020 and 2021.

“We knew he was a great talent. He has speed and that’s so important. In addition, he has good technique, that combination makes him a very good defender,” De Boer explained.

Van de Ven would be dream signing for Man City, Guardiola

When asked if Van de Ven should be included in their Euro 2024 squad, he added: “I think so. He has a weapon: speed.

“If we want to play with the Dutch team with space at the back… Normally he plays centrally, [against City], he plays left-back. That is also an added bonus. He can really play Dutch football. A very modern central defender.”

Tottenham have very much reaped the benefits of having Van de Ven in their defence this season, but Dutch agent Simon Cziommer thinks the north London club could soon find some of the biggest and best sides in world football looking at a move for the 23-year-old.

And having labelled him a dream signing for Guardiola and City, Cziommer ‘thinks he will soon be active in Europe’s top division’.

Discussing a possible future big-money move to the Etihad, he added: “I think if he continues like this, he would not be out of place at City.

“Guardiola plays with seven, eight men in front of the ball, leaving you with one/two defenders at the back. Then you need speed and duelling power. And Van de Ven has that.”

While it should be noted that Cziommer does not represent Van de Ven, his comments are sure to send a shiver down Tottenham supporters’ spines and it would come as no surprise were City to one day target a move for the Dutch speedster.