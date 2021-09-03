Man City tipped to revisit £200m deal despite Haaland making more sense

A former Premier League star believes that Manchester City will revisit a deal for Harry Kane in 2022, even if signing Erling Haaland makes more financial sense.

City spent the whole summer chasing the Tottenham talisman after Kane revealed his desire to quit north London for a fresh challenge. However, they were unable to agree a fee with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, having reportedly offered £75million plus a further £25m in add-ons.

Levy wanted closer to £150m and, after weeks of speculation, the England skipper eventually decided to stay put – for now.

As for Haaland, the Borussia Dortmund frontman will be available for £65m next summer due to clause in his contract.

And former Premier League star Carlton Palmer believes a deal for Haaland would be better for City.

Speaking about Kane, Palmer told The Transfer Tavern, he said: “He’s going to cost you upwards of £200 million, in the deal, and he’s coming on for 29.

“I think that’s a lot of money to pay for a 29-year-old but if he delivers you the Champions League then fine. But if you can get Haaland in for £65 million, and then you put his salary on top, then you’re looking at half that deal and he’s a lot younger so there’s your business. We’ll have to see.

“I think they’ll still go for Harry Kane and they’ll try to bring him in during the next transfer window, for sure.”

Rodri wanted Kane at City

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Rodri admits that he would have liked Harry Kane to complete a record transfer from Tottenham this summer.

City tried to get a deal for the England international over the line in recent months, but he stayed put. That is because Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly demanded £160million for his star man. Kane has since rekindled ties with his team-mates and spoke of his true feelings during the transfer saga.

As well as what would have been a British record transfer fee, City earlier spent £100million on Jack Grealish.

Kane’s fellow England international has enjoyed an exciting start to his City career, notching a goal and an assist in his first three Premier League games.

While Rodri admitted that Kane would have added another layer of proven firepower, he insisted that Ferran Torres is one player who can replicate the striker’s impact.

“A player of Kane’s stature helps a lot, but we have a team that has been able to win the Premiership, which is almost like an internal Champions League, and you don’t have to change much,” the Spaniard told El Pais.

“The most valuable thing is the goal because there are very few players who can score more than 20 goals, but that doesn’t guarantee anything either.

“We have other players like Ferran, for example, to play there. As a midfielder, I like to see him there because he creates a lot of space for you, and he doesn’t just come in to face you.

“In addition, a finishing touch and a goalscoring ability.”

