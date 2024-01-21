Man City tipped to beat Tottenham to the ‘next Vinicius Jr’ available for unbelievably cheap fee

Manchester City have already added Jeremy Doku to their squad this season but they are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to sign another winger.

Girona star Savio, who is on loan at the Spanish club from Troyes, is a player that Pep Guardiola has had his eye on for some time and now he appears set to join the Cityzens.

Tottenham have previously been linked with the Brazilian, who has been in fine form in LaLiga this season, scoring five goals and making five assists in 20 league appearances for Girona so far.

Savio has helped his team rise to the top of the LaLiga table in what has been one of the biggest shocks of the season in world football.

Whether or not Girona can keep hold of their best players this month and maintain their stunning form, however, remains to be seen.

The 19-year-old has also caught the attention of several Real Madrid and several Bundesliga clubs, so Man City will face competition for his signature.

Man City in ‘pole position’ to land LaLiga winger

According to the Daily Star, Man City now find themselves in ‘pole position’ to sign Savio at the end of the season.

What gives them the advantage in the race is that both Girona and Troyes are owned by the English club’s City Football Group, meaning they ‘could sign him for as little as £10m in July.’

That is ‘a third of the price’ that any other club would have to pay for the talented teenager.

The report claims that this is ‘a blow for Real Madrid‘ who had been ‘optimistic of signing a player seemingly set to follow in the footsteps of their Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior.’

Indeed, pundits have tipped Savio to become a superstar if he continues on his current trajectory, so he could end up being an excellent long-term investment for Man City.

The winger has made no secret of the fact that he wants to play at the Etihad one day, either.

In a recent interview, Savio said: “I have the objective of playing for Manchester City.

“I think when I was signed my objective was always to get to Man City and I’m working towards that.

“If one day I get to Man City, you can be sure that I’ve done things well at Girona, as I’m doing now.”

