Man City tipped to complete stunning £29m double deal after huge Fabrizio Romano update

Manchester City have a history of developing top young players and it seems they are determined to land two exciting stars from Argentina in January.

Pep Guardiola has brought 19-year-old star Oscar Bobb into the first team this season, with new signings Jeremy Doku (21) and Josko Gvardiol (21) also touted to become superstars in the future.

Now, reports from South America suggest that Man City are determined to secure a deal for Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco in January.

According to Diaro RN, Man City are the ‘main candidates’ to land the talented 19-year-old defender this winter.

Barco is attracting interest from several European clubs. His contract expires in December 2024 and includes a bargain $10m (approx. £7.9m) release clause.

The report claims that Man City have ‘once again arrived to execute’ the release clause to lure him to the Etihad, despite Boca Juniors being keen to tie him down to a new deal.

The Cityzens will have to compete with Brighton for the youngster, who can also play as a wing-back and left-winger.

Everything points towards Man City winning the race at this stage, however.

Man City line up £29m January double deal

As mentioned, Barco isn’t the only young player from Argentina Man City are keen on signing in January.

According to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola’s team have ‘made contact’ regarding a deal for 17-year-old River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri.

Chelsea are also keen on Echeverri, so we could see a bidding war take place for him this winter.

“Understand both Chelsea and Man City have made contact to be informed on Claudio Echeverri’s situation,” Romano wrote on X.

“Barcelona remain keen on Echeverri too, but the structure of the deal makes it complicated for them with Financial Fair Play.

“Release clause: €25m (£21m), up to €30m (£25m) in the final days of the market.”

Echeverri is another player with huge potential and could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for Man City if they can beat the competition to his signature.

It’s likely Barco and Echeverri wouldn’t go straight into Guardiola’s starting XI, though, and the duo – who would roughly cost a combined £29m – could both be sent out on loan.

Man City have previously been tipped to send Barco out on loan to Leicester City in the New Year. It remains to be seen where Echeverri would go if they can get a deal done for him in the coming weeks.

