Manchester City have reportedly inched to the front of the queue in the race to sign Lautaro Martinez and now represent what has been described as a serious threat to Man Utd and Barcelona for the striker.

The Argentinian superstar has a staggering €111m exit clause in his contract at Inter Milan, but that has not prevented a series of big hitters from looking to sign him with Barcelona reportedly extremely keen with Lionel Messi keen to star alongside his countryman at the Nou Camp.

The LaLiga giants’ interest has also been confirmed by their sporting director Eric Abidal.

United have also consistently been linked with a move for the Inter striker and it was reported they had even offered Paul Pogba in part exchange in a bid to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness) claim negotiations between Barcelona and Martinez are progressing well, but the Catalan side are particularly concerned by interest from the Premier League.

And the report claims they face ‘great danger’ from Pep Guardiola’s team, who are ready to not only meet the exit fee but build their side around a striker they see as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

It is said that Martinez is also tempted by a move to Real Madrid, but prefers a switch to Barcelona, should La Liga be his preferred choice.

Martinez has a release clause of €111million, valid in July, and Inter have apparently listened to offers from both Chelsea and City.

The attacker was asked about a potential transfer away from the San Siro back in January, but his focus then was only on seeing out the season with Inter Milan, saying: “I am doing my best at Inter. I only focus on giving my all on the pitch.

“I am happy at Inter. I try to work hard and stay focused. That’s my goal with this club.”

