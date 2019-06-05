Man City to bid £106m to beat Man Utd, Liverpool to teenage playmaker

Manchester City are willing to trigger the huge €120million release clause of Benfica star Joao Felix, according to a report.

The 19-year-old has been strongly as a target for Manchester United as well – while Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with interest after a stunning breakthrough campaign at the Estadio da Luz.

Benfica executive manager Domingos Soares de Oliveira recently insisted that the club will not budge on their valuation of Felix, which is his £106m release clause.

We revealed last month that no fewer than seven Premier League sides had been on scouting missions to witness Felix for themselves, with Liverpool also mentioned.

Now, a report from The Sun states that City have ‘indicated’ that they are happy to pay the €120m fee required to beat their rivals to the talented playmaker.

The Premier League champions are now as a result considered to be well ahead of their English counterparts for Felix, who could make his competitive debut for Portugal against Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Felix netted 18 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions this season, and reports have suggested that the Portuguese side may look to tie him down to a new improved deal.

