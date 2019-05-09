Man City to boost chances of signing €70m Spain star by offering defender in swap

Manchester City could send Nicolas Otamendi to Atletico Madrid as part of their bid to sign the Spanish club’s midfielder Rodri.

Defensive midfielder Rodri has been heavily linked with Man City in recent weeks, as Pep Guardiola looks for a more long-term option in the position. City are not put off by Rodri’s €70m release clause, which, if activated, would see him become their record signing.

According to Metro, Rodri may not be the only one making the switch between the two clubs this summer, as Atletico want to sign centre-back Otamendi in return

Otamendi has lost his place in City’s starting lineup this season, and with Diego Godin recently calling time on his spell with the Madrid club, Diego Simeone is desperate to sign a new defender.

Argentina international Otamendi is seen as a suitable reinforcement, and, importantly, Pep Guardiola is reportedly willing to accept his wishes of leaving for a club where he could get more starts.

Given that City are not alone in their admiration of Rodri – with Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich also linked – offering Otamendi as a makeweight could help them beat their rivals to the signing of the 22-year-old Spaniard.

Rodri is reportedly keen on working under countryman Guardiola, however the fact that he has a deal in Madrid until the summer of 2023 means that Los Rojiblancos will likely demand his full €70m release clause.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!