Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is being backed to see Michael Olise – a player described as his ‘dream signing’ – whipped away from under his nose with a transfer to Manchester City now seen as the most likely scenario.

Olise has developed into one of the most creative and in-demand players in the English game outside the traditional big six. Having joined Crystal Palace in a bargain £8.4m move from Reading in summer 2021, the France U21 international has become a regular contributor of both goals and assists.

Indeed, having contributed 11 assists in 31 appearances last season, Olise was earmarked as a primary summer target by Chelsea, with a tempting £35m exit clause in his deal giving the Eagles genuine fears their star man would be lured away.

And when Mauricio Pochettino’s side triggered that clause, it only seemed a matter of when, not if, the 22-year-old would make the move across London.

However, despite being very close to his Hammersmith routes, it was suggested that Olise preferred instead to try and hold out for a move instead to another of his suitors in Arsenal, who finished last season as Premier League runners-up and who have a long-term interest in the player.

Ultimately that move never transpired, leaving Olise to sign a new deal with Palace and Chelsea instead triggering an initial £40m deal to prise Cole Palmer from Manchester City instead.

The reasons why a move to Emirates Stadium didn’t materialise for Olise were explained to TEAMtalk by well-known Arsenal journalist Charles Watts.

However, both the Gunners and Chelsea may now be ruing Olise’s stance with the player now also becoming a regular source of goals for the Eagles this season.

Man City tipped to beat Man Utd to Michael Olise signing

Indeed, the winger has notched an impressive five goals and one assist from just seven starts in the Premier League this season.

And with Manchester United‘s new minority shareholder, Ratcliffe, setting out his plans to help restore the Red Devils back among the English and European elite, it’s claimed that Olise tops a list of ‘dream signings’ for the British billionaire at Old Trafford.

To aid their chances, we understand that Olise’s new deal at Selhurst Park contains a new release clause allowing him to move on for a fee of £45m this summer.

Given what some of his peers are fetching in the modern market, that looks a bona fide bargain.

However, rather than moving to Old Trafford, talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor is adamant that Olise will ultimately end up signing instead for their rivals Manchester City, with the lure of Pep Guardiola tipped to hold sway.

Asked if he is suited to City, Agbonlahor replied: “I’ve watched him a couple of times recently and the answer is yes.

“Not Man United… Man City. I looked at the way he played against Chelsea especially, he got beaten on the night but he was by far the best player on the pitch in my opinion.

“The way he dealt with the ball, his understanding of when to keep the ball, all of those type of things. I could see him in a City shirt.”

Olise is contracted to Palace until 2027 and has 11 goals and 17 assists from 80 games – a goal contribution every 2.85 appearances.

