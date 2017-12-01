Man City to pay for star midfielder’s pre-derby holiday

Manchester City will pay for Kevin De Bruyne to go on holiday before next week’s Manchester derby, according to a report.

De Bruyne is set to play against West Ham this weekend, however he is suspended for their final Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv next week.

According to Goal, instead of staying back in Manchester while the team travels to play Shakhtar, he will be allowed to go on holiday with his wife and young son.

The report claims that he “will not have to pay a penny for his trip” – similar to how the clubs sent defender Benjamin Mendy to Abu Dhabi for the Formula 1 Grand Prix last weekend.

De Bruyne is reportedly in talks with City over a new deal amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The former Chelsea man is keen on staying at the Etihad.

Gabriel Jesus is also in talks over a new contract, while Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane are apparently next in line.