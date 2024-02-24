Man City to raid West Ham if finally selling superstar to PSG; agreement in principle already struck

PSG are intent on activating Bernardo Silva’s release clause and Manchester City will respond by raiding West Ham, according to reports.

Silva, 29, remains one of the most effective midfielders in the Premier League. The classy Portuguese has been at the heart of numerous title-winning campaigns, though has made no secret of his desire to experience a new challenge.

Silva penned a new contract with City back in August of 2023. However, the new deal also inserted a relatively modest release clause worth just £50m.

PSG are long-term admirers of the playmaker and fresh off the news they’ll lose Kylian Mbappe at season’s end, are preparing a mammoth summer spend.

Fabrizio Romano revealed a direct replacement for Mbappe in the forward line is wanted. However, top class additions at centre-back and in central midfield are also being eyed and Silva very much fits the billing for the latter.

L’Equipe named Silva and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as players PSG are prepared to pay big for. Silva represents by far the cheaper option given Guimaraes’ release clause at St. James’ Park is worth £100m.

Now, according to the Telegraph, Man City have wasted no time lining up their successor to Silva if his future does lay in Paris.

They state Man City will reignite their interest in West Ham ace, Lucas Paqueta.

READ MORE: West Ham going big for forward who’s outscoring Watkins, Saka and Son; £40m bid already tabled

Second time lucky for Man City and Paqueta

The Brazil international, 26, cost £51m when plucked from Lyon in the summer of 2022. Paqueta was and continues to be West Ham’s club-record buy, though he’s already proven value for money.

Man City actually struck an agreement in principle with West Ham worth £80m last summer. Reports at the time claimed Paqueta was open to changing clubs.

However, an FA investigation into alleged betting regulation breaches laid waste to the move. City instead moved for Matheus Nunes of Wolves, while the Paqueta probe is still unresolved to this day.

Nonetheless, the Telegraph are adamant Paqueta is the player Man City will go for if Silva leaves and the fact they previously agreed a deal in principle with the Hammers suggests they can succeed at the second time of asking.

DON’T MISS: De Bruyne decision made as Man City brace for huge Saudi bid; Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham superstars also wanted