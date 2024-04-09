Man City to sign West Ham ace for colossal fee, with personal terms already agreed

Manchester City will push to sign West Ham star Lucas Paqueta this summer and a pre-existing agreement on personal terms is still in place, according to a report.

Man City moved for the Brazil international last summer and agreed a deal in principle worth £80m with West Ham. That came after Pep Guardiola’s side wasted no time in wrapping up an agreement over personal terms.

However, an FA investigation into Paqueta over alleged betting breaches laid waste to the move. Man City pulled the plug and went on to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m instead.

But amid rampant speculation Bernardo Silva’s time at the Etihad is coming to a close, Man City are expected to reignite their interest in Paqueta.

Silva is a wanted man at Barcelona and can be signed via a release clause worth an even £50m. Barcelona loanee, Joao Felix, has strongly hinted he’ll play alongside his fellow Portuguese at the Camp Nou next season.

The classy Paqueta – who’s helped take West Ham up a notch since his £51m arrival from Lyon in 2022 – would be viewed as Silva’s heir.

Now, according to French outlet FootMarcato, Man City WILL return with a fresh attempt to sign the 26-year-old.

Personal terms agreement still valid

They state the agreement struck on personal terms between Paqueta and Man City last summer ‘still exists’.

With that piece of the puzzle already in place, all eyes will turn to the size of the bid Man City table.

FootMarcato don’t specify how much Man City will bid. However, they do state West Ham ‘will be able to line their pockets.’

Given an £80m transfer was agreed in principle between the two clubs last year, it stands to reason a similar level of fee will be required this time around.

Paqueta has continued to shine this term, with his 10 goal contributions in the Premier League helping West Ham into seventh position at present.

Furthermore, Paqueta has scored four goals in just eight matches in the Europa League as the Hammers aim to lift back-to-back European trophies.

Regarding the FA’s probe – which is still ongoing – it’s strongly hinted there’ll not be a negative outcome for the player.

FootMarcato state Paqueta has cooperated fully with the investigation and has even turned over his phone for full transparency.

If the investigation does lead to nothing, Man City will be cleared to complete their unfinished business.

One might question why a French outlet are reporting on the potential transfer of a Brazilian moving between two English sides.

However, Paqueta played for Ligue 1 side Lyon between 2020-22 and became one of their most expensive ever sales upon joining West Ham.

