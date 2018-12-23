Man City to use Jesus as bait in sensational €150m bid for PSG star

Manchester City are lining up a sensational bid for star PSG forward Kylian Mbappe which would see Gabriel Jesus move the other way, a report claims.

Mbappe is one of the most coveted young players in world football, and already has 42 Ligue 1 goals, four major honours at club level and one World Cup winners medal at the age of 20.

According to Diario Gol, Manchester City are growing increasingly keen on bringing the forward to the Premier League, although they face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The report states that City would be willing to offer a huge package comprising of €150m and Jesus in their efforts to land Mbappe, who came fourth in the voting for the 2018 Ballon D’Or.

Jesus scored 13 goals in 29 Premier League appearances last season, but has found first team action harder to come by this term, making more appearances from the bench than starts. Despite the promise he has shown during his time in Manchester, it is believed that the club would be willing to let him go if it meant they could sign Mbappe.

PSG are extremely reluctant to sell Mbappe, but Financial Fair Play scrutiny could persuade them to part ways with the former Monaco man.