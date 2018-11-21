Man City told to pay record fee to land Man Utd, Liverpool linked starlet

Manchester United and Manchester City have been told they must pay £75million to land an Ajax star, according to a report.

Three Premier League sides – namely City, United and Spurs – have all been touted as potential suitors for Frenkie De Jong.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Dutch senior side earlier this month after an impressive start to the new season the Eredivisie.

De Jong notched seven assists in 22 league appearances for Ajax last season but has already played 19 times in all competitions this campaign and is not just interesting clubs in England.

Now, an update from the Daily Mirror claims that Barcelona are serious suitors for De Jong, while AS has also linked him with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

If City were to fork out £75million to win the race for De Jong it would represent their highest ever transfer fee paid, topping the £60m they paid for Riyad Mahrez in the summer.

More from Planet Sport: EXCLUSIVE – Greg Rusedski gives his verdict on what comes next for Roger Federer (Tennis365)

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!