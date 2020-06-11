Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham have all reportedly asked Real Madrid about the availability of Achraf Hakimi, who has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund since 2018.

The Madrid-born Morocco international has made major impact during his loan spell at Dortmund, scoring 13 times in 70 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, while also notching 10 assists this season.

He is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking full-backs, having the ability to play on either side, and is expected to head back to Spain when the delayed Bundesliga campaign finally ends.

But a source has told 90min that Dortmund are ‘desperate to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent deal’, though they will face huge competition should Real decide to entertain offers for Hakimi.

The likes of PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus are said to have joined the Premier League trio in the hunt for the player, with Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard all wanting to add at least one new full-back to their squads for next season.

As recently as last month, Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano played down rumours of anything other than a return to the Bernabeu, while the player himself has made his desire to continue under Zinedine Zidane very clear – although he did drop a hint about a potential exit too.

He told Telefoot: “Real Madrid are the club I call home. ‘I’ve really enjoyed my time there [at Dortmund] and played lots of games there. If Real Madrid want me to go back, I’ll go back.

“And if not, I will need to write the next chapter at another great club.”

Hakimi has been with Los Blancos since his was eight and made his first-team debut back in 2016.