Man City, Tottenham deliver firm response to talk of Kane deal – report

Manchester City have reportedly rubbished reports claiming that they are on the verge of agreeing a £160m deal with Tottenham for striker Harry Kane.

City have been in the market for a new No.9 since they allowed record scorer Sergio Aguero to run down his contract, with England skipper Kane firmly at the top of their list. The Spurs talisman also made himself part of that conversation when he revealed he wanted out after the Carabao Cup final loss to Pep Guardiola’s men back in April.

Reports emerged on Thursday night that Daniel Levy had caved in and agreed to let the 27-year-old head to Manchester in a £160m deal. A salary of £400,000-a-week was also agreed, in what would be a new British transfer record.

However, the Manchester Evening News have been told by City that the report is complete ‘nonsense’. They state that City sources have told them that they will never pay that high a fee for one player.

For their part, Spurs are also said to have reiterated their stance that Kane is simply not for sale.

Indeed, new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said last week that he was looking forward to working with Kane.

“Harry is our player, period,” the former Wolves manager stated. “No need to talk about anything else. Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy, to rest.

“When he comes again we will have time to speak.

“We will have good conversations, but now is the moment for Harry to rest and to prepare for what’s coming, and I’m looking forward to him joining the group and start working together.

“I have no doubts in my mind. I have no doubts.”

Tottenham standing firm over Kane exit talk

Spurs’ new sporting director Fabio Paratici has also publicly stated the club’s intention to keep hold of the striker.

Earlier this month, Paratici told Sky Sports: “We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal.

“I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy Harry Kane too. He’s one of the best strikers in the world.”

Kane still remains City’s top target, but the club are said to be unwilling to pay more than £120m for him.

Spurs, meanwhile, are still bracing themselves for his potential exit – with reports in Italy suggesting they have stepped up their bid to sign Kane’s perfect replacement.

