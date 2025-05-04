Eberechi Eze has reportedly informed Crystal Palace that he wants to leave Selhurst Park this summer amid growing interest from Premier League sides – and the one condition he has made before making his next move has now come to light.

The attacking midfielder swapped Queens Park Rangers for Palace in 2020 for approximately £17 million (€20m, $22.5m), and since then he has proven to be an excellent acquisition.

In 162 appearances for the club, Eze has scored 35 goals and bagged 27 assists, with the 26-year-old on course to register his best season yet for the Eagles.

Although Palace have an FA Cup final to look forward to later this month, reports suggest the England international believes the time is right to leave Selhurst Park at the end of the campaign.

Now, TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey states that Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and more, are admirers of the wantaway Eze – who is said to have a £68m (€78.9m, $90m) release clause.

Bailey adds that if Eze does move on, he wants to play European football – which is something all four teams may be able to provide next season.

He told TBR Football: “Much will depend on Palace’s demands around his release clause, very few are needed to be paid in one lump sum and I don’t believe that Palace will do that to Eze either. Tottenham love the player, we know that – but they are not alone – Manchester City like him a lot, I am told that Pep Guardiola is an admirer.

“City are looking at bolstering their attacking midfield ranks but Florian Wirtz is ahead of him in that regard, and I believe so are Lucas Paqueta, Charles De Ketelaere and Francisco Trincao but I would not dismiss it totally. Newcastle and Aston Villa also admire him, and if he does go – it will be a team playing in Europe.

“Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all fully aware of him and are fans of his talents, but I don’t believe he is a priority for them as it stands. Eze for his part feels the time is right to move and has expressed this to Palace.”

Palace chairman shocked by lack of Eze interest

Despite a whole host of teams being linked with Eze, with TEAMtalk previously revealing that the Palace ace is also wanted by Manchester United, nobody lodged a bid for the versatile attacker in mid-2024.

Palace were able to hold onto centre-back Marc Guehi, after knocking back huge offers from Newcastle, and Eze, but Michael Olise made a big-money move to Bayern Munich last summer.

But the lack of interest in the former Wycombe Wanderers loanee “astounded” Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

He told Sky Sports: “I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael [Olise] and Ebbs [Eze] in the same window and we didn’t have in Ebbs the interest that I thought we would have.

“I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy’s just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.”

So the question is, will anyone be tempted to bid for Eze, whose contract expires in 2027, this summer?

