Man City tracking Besiktas forward ahead of summer move

Manchester City are regularly watching Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, as the club mull over the prospect of a summer move for the promising player, according to reports.

Besiktas general secretary Ahmet Urkmezgil was the source to reveal City’s interest, as he confirmed that the Premier League leaders have had scouts watching Tosun on various occasions this season.

Tosun has scored nine goals in 16 games for the Turkish side this season, which has led to interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

“Manchester City came to watch Cenk Tosun. I think there were a few more teams. My head is so messy, I can not remember clearly,” Ürkmezgil is quoted saying.

City are well-known to have an extensive scouting network, which means they could be watching hundreds of players at one time, but interest in Tosun is thought to be serious, according to Turkish news outlet BabaSpor.