Manchester City have joined Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, it has been revealed.

Sky Sports report that Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham are all ‘monitoring Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window’. City and Liverpool are ‘thinking about new forward options’ and have both identified Semenyo as a top target, while Tottenham are ‘looking at signing a left winger in January’ and are huge admirers of the Cherries talisman.

Manchester United looked into signing Semenyo over the summer before bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The Red Devils have since cooled their interest in Semenyo, leaving City, Liverpool and Spurs as his main suitors.

How Antoine Semenyo impressed elite clubs

Stepped up to the Premier League in January 2023 by joining Bournemouth for £10.5million

Took his game to the next level last season, notching 13 goals and seven assists in 42 games

Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have scored more than Semenyo’s six league goals this term

Semenyo penned a new contract at Bournemouth in the summer, but he is aware of the interest in his services and is open to a big-money move.

Sky Sports add that the Ghana international is ‘annoyed’ about claims he has ‘asked to leave’ Bournemouth.

Bids from the likes of City, Liverpool and Spurs ‘cannot be ruled out’ heading into the winter window.

Bournemouth to make huge profit on winger

Bournemouth are expected to demand £75m (€85m / $99m) before selling Semenyo, reflecting his status as one of the very best players in the Premier League.

Indeed, before City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth on November 2, City boss Pep Guardiola said of Semenyo: “He’s very good, absolutely. He’s an extraordinary player.

“He’s improving every game. Players like him make this league special – always hungry, always brave.”

This update comes after we revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are preparing to fight Spurs for the 25-year-old’s capture.

It was claimed earlier this week that Semenyo has requested a January move away from Bournemouth, but such speculation has now been shut down.

Sources confirmed to us on October 17 that Spurs are still chasing Semenyo even after the return of joint sporting director Fabio Paratici.

We understand Spurs hold interest in Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche, but Semenyo is their top attacking target.

How Semenyo could fit in at Man City

News of City joining the hunt for Semenyo comes at an interesting time, given Jeremy Doku’s thrilling performance against Liverpool last weekend.

That was Doku’s best display in a City shirt so far, and it would therefore be extremely harsh for Guardiola to replace him with Semenyo on the left flank in January.

Semenyo is versatile though and could operate as a right winger at the Etihad. He is a more devastating attacker than Savinho, who has netted just four goals in 61 appearances for City so far.

Semenyo replacing Savinho would also be a twist, however. City handed the latter with a new long-term contract in October after preventing him from joining Spurs.

Thomas Frank’s side are showing the strongest interest in Semenyo, but City joining the race could seriously threaten his move to north London.