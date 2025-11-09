Manchester City could hold shock talks for Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai and Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo as they seek midfield recruits, according to reports.

Hungarian outlet Hir TV claimed recently that Man City and Real Madrid are watching Szoboszlai’s Liverpool contract talks closely. Either City or Madrid could ‘swoop for him’ if Liverpool fail to meet the midfielder’s wage demands.

There is supposedly ‘panic’ at Liverpool as they have been made aware of rival interest in Szoboszlai. He currently earns £120,000 a week and is in line for a bumper pay rise as a reward for his colossal performances.

Dominik Szoboszlai: A key asset for Arne Slot

Joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60m in July 2023

Made 49 appearances last season as Liverpool won the Premier League title

Has established himself as one of the most dominant and relentless midfielders globally

Hir TV suggest Szoboszlai’s prospective new deal will be worth £180-200k per week, though City and Madrid are ‘sharks’ who must be watched all the way.

Incredibly, the 25-year-old is not the only rival player City are monitoring. CaughtOffside report that Pep Guardiola’s side are in a 10-club race to snare Mainoo from Man Utd.

City are competing with Napoli, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for Mainoo’s services.

What next for Szoboszlai and Mainoo?

As things stand, Napoli are ‘leading the race’, though City could give Mainoo the chance to stay in the Premier League via a controversial move.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on October 20 that City are among four Premier League clubs looking to sign the Englishman.

But City and other clubs will have to act fast, as we reported on Monday that Napoli are in advanced talks for him.

United want to keep Mainoo, but the £45m-rated star is pushing to leave on loan so he can pick up regular starts once again.

Mainoo’s priority is to return to Old Trafford after his loan spell, though that could change if Ruben Amorim continues to prioritise the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Returning to Szoboszlai, Hir TV is the only outlet reporting that City hold interest in the Hungary captain, with the claims first coming to light on Thursday.

It has been suggested that his price tag has hit the €100m (£88m) mark amid his stunning form.

On Saturday, Fabrizio Romano said contract talks are ‘advancing’ between Szoboszlai and Liverpool.

Which midfielder will City sign?

Szoboszlai and Mainoo are the latest midfielders to be linked with City, after other stars such as Aleksandar Pavlovic, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Morten Hjulmand.

Cityzens director of football Hugo Viana is searching for a new defensive midfielder who can help the team move on from Rodri, in case the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner never gets back to his best.

Sporting CP captain Hjulmand appears the best fit. He is ready to leave Portugal in summer 2026 and take the next step in his career.

It emerged on October 29 that City are ready to challenge United for Hjulmand’s signing.

The Dane’s contract includes a £70m release clause. Sporting hope to extend it and agree a higher exit clause, though Hjulmand would rather join one of Europe’s most illustrious clubs instead.