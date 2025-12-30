Man City are pushing to win the race for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City are interested in adding another midfielder to their ranks and believe they could beat Manchester United to the signing of Elliot Anderson in 2026, we can reveal.

Pep Guardiola’s side already appear to have beaten their close rivals to Antoine Semenyo, and sources believe there is a feeling within the club that they could take a similar route with Anderson.

Man City refuse to stand still as they move towards the final year of Guardiola’s reign and intend to use their current standing in the game to their advantage.

Alongside the immediate goal of remaining competitive for silverware, there is also a long-term vision to ensure Guardiola leaves behind a squad capable of sustaining domestic dominance.

Nottingham Forest are not keen to sell Anderson at present, but are aware that their stance is likely to be tested over the next six months.

City are not expected to pursue a move in the winter window, instead planning to lay the groundwork ahead of the summer.

They have been forced to cope without star midfielder Rodri for much of the season, and even as he returns to contention there remains a focus on ensuring the squad is protected against any future midfield setbacks.

The next year is expected to bring further evolution, with City targeting additions at full-back, centre-back and central midfield, as well as Semenyo, as part of a wider recruitment plan.

City intend to be active across both upcoming windows, looking to sharpen their options while also preparing for Guardiola’s departure, with his contract due to expire in 2027.

Anderson is emerging as a key target and did little to harm his prospects with an impressive display in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 defeat to City at the weekend.

Manchester United retain a strong interest in the Forest midfielder and are prepared to invest heavily in a Premier League-proven talent.

However, City hold the sporting edge over their rivals right now and there are indications they will look to position themselves early for talks capable of turning the player’s head.

More on Elliot Anderson

United are admirers of Premier League trio Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, and there has been some speculation they could move for all three in 2026. However, our sources shut those rumours down on December 6.

Graeme Bailey reported for TEAMtalk on December 2 that Forest have identified Lyon’s Tyler Morton as a potential replacement for Anderson.

It was claimed on December 1 that Anderson would prefer to join City over United, and Guardiola’s side appear to be growing in confidence they can get the deal over the line.

Forest are expected to demand £80-100million before letting the England star leave.