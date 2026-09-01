NEW Enzo Fernandez fee revealed as Man City agree sensational Chelsea raid

Manchester City have agreed to pay OVER £120million to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, according to David Ornstein.

Enzo Maresca has told Man City to raid his former club Chelsea for Fernandez, as the pair have a great relationship from their time together at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea previously gave City a deadline of 5pm on August 14 to complete a potential £120m deal for the midfielder.

City missed that deadline, believing there would still be an opportunity to snare Fernandez before the transfer deadline for all English clubs.

Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have both stated that an agreement is now in place for the Argentine’s huge transfer.

And rather than a £120m deal, Fernandez’s move will be worth £125m.

That means it will equal the British transfer record, which is currently Alexander Isak’s £125m switch to Liverpool last summer.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez.

‘Package for 25yo midfielder work £125m so matches British transfer record.

‘Argentina int’l granted permission by #CFC to undergo medical & complete #MCFC move.’

Enzo Fernandez to Man City gets ‘here we go’

Romano also wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Enzo Fernández to Manchester City, HERE WE GO!

‘Deal in place for fee over £125m after a long negotiation as Chelsea approved the sale.

‘Enzo only wanted Manchester City and he’s now set for medical at #MCFC.’

Fernandez is set to pen a six-year contract at the Etihad.

City have lost Rodri and Bernardo Silva – while also selling Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders – but have revamped their midfield with the captures of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Anderson cost £116m, while Bouaddi joined for €100m/£86m.

It will be a blockbuster end to the transfer window for City as they have also agreed a £65m deal with Everton for versatile attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

Chelsea, meanwhile, initially targeted Manu Kone to replace Fernandez, but Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is preventing his sale.

Instead, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with an impressive Ligue 1 midfielder, we can reveal.