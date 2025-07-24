Barcelona are targeting a hugely ambitious move for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, with a report claiming the striker could push for a transfer on one condition.

Haaland was heavily linked with Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 but it was Man City who managed to win the race for his signature. Haaland moved to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund after his £51.5million release clause was activated.

Haaland has broken a host of records by scoring an incredible 124 goals in 146 appearances during his three years at City. He scored the most amount of goals in a Premier League season during his debut campaign (36) and is the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League strikes, doing so in just 94 games.

Haaland played a pivotal role in City wining a treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the 2022-23 season, while they also retained their league title the following campaign.

The Norway ace left City fans delighted in January when he penned a massive new contract designed to keep him at the Etihad until 2034.

But City fell behind their rivals last term and ended the season trophyless, much to the frustration of serial winners such as Haaland and Pep Guardiola.

The Cityzens have invested heavily this year, signing players such as Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov in January and following that up with deals for Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

It seems the success of those new additions will be crucial if City are to keep Haaland. Catalan outlet El Nacional claim he will ‘ask to leave’ if City fail to ‘fight for every trophy again’ in the new season.

Haaland continues to be linked with Madrid, but the report states that Barcelona are also in the mix to complete what would be a mind-blowing deal.

Barca ‘are already thinking about the future without Robert Lewandowski’ – who is now 36 years old – and want a world-class striker to replace him up front.

The Blaugrana like Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez a lot but it is Haaland who has emerged as their ‘dream’ target.

‘Change of script’ for Erling Haaland?

Barca think that if City endure another underwhelming campaign then this could ‘lead to a change of script’ for Haaland, forcing him to consider a blockbuster switch to LaLiga.

When looking into a deal for Haaland previously, Barca have been put off by the huge fees involved. But this update ambitiously claims that Barca have a ‘financial plan’ for 2026 that will allow them to swoop for Haaland.

They are aiming to sell numerous players to drum up the necessary funds for a bid, while Lewandowski leaving will free up plenty of space on the wage bill.

It is no surprise that reporters in Catalonia would love to see Haaland join Barca, as he is one of the best players in the world, but it is very hard to see City agreeing to a sale in the near future.

Given Haaland’s long contract, City are under no obligation sell. Barca would have to obliterate the world transfer record to get City’s attention, which looks incredibly difficult to pull off.

Barca may be big admirers of the 25-year-old, but they will have to wait until he is far closer to the end of his City deal to forge an agreement.

Man City transfer news: Rodri claim; United tussle

Meanwhile, Madrid are preparing an astonishing player-plus-cash offer for City midfielder Rodri, a report has claimed.

City’s new director of football, Hugo Viana, is keen on a €60m-rated captain.

The Cityzens look set to battle rivals Manchester United for him.

