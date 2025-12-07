Man City have been credited with shock interest in a Chelsea star

Manchester City are plotting a hugely ambitious move for future Chelsea superstar Estevao Willian, a sensational report has claimed, and the link comes after Pep Guardiola’s surprise criticism of Rayan Cherki.

Estevao only moved to Stamford Bridge in July but is already proving to be a key player for Enzo Maresca. He has registered five goals and one assist in 20 appearances so far, which includes strikes in Chelsea’s last three Champions League matches.

Estevao quickly established himself as a favourite among Chelsea fans by scoring a last-minute winner against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in October.

Chelsea supporters are hugely excited by the prospect of the Brazilian linking up with Cole Palmer, now that the latter is back to full fitness.

Estevao is seen as a player with world-class potential, and Chelsea did exceptionally well to win the chase for him.

But according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man City are hoping to steal him away from west London.

The report claims Man City are ‘prepared to make a €120million offer’ (£105m / $140m), in a deal which would see Estevao become their record signing.

Guardiola’s side are allegedly open to doubling the 18-year-old’s weekly wage to convince him on an early Chelsea exit.

Guardiola is said to be leading the pursuit, having identified Estevao as an elite performer who can form a devastating partnership with the likes of Cherki, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Speculation City are eyeing the teenager comes at an interesting time as Guardiola has said Cherki ‘will be in trouble’ if he continues showboating.

Cherki managed an incredible rabona assist to set up Foden for City’s third goal during the win over Sunderland yesterday, but Guardiola quickly played down praise.

Guardiola not impressed by Cherki skill

“I never saw Messi play a cross like he has done,” Guardiola said. “Messi is the best player to play the game but I never saw these kind of crosses.

“Crosses are fine, right or left or which part of your feet, it doesn’t matter. If it is effective, it is fine, but I like the simplicity because I learned from Messi that I never make a mistake with the simple things.

“The simple things he does perfectly, then he dribbles past four or five players. I want players to do the simple things well and after that you have special talent and he can do whatever he wants.

“But if he doesn’t work now, it will be a problem. He will be in trouble.”

While it is likely that City chiefs have been dazzled by Estevao’s start to life in England, it is very hard to see him moving to the Etihad any time soon.

Chelsea see Estevao as a crucial part of their project as they attempt to win Premier League and Champions League titles.

The last thing Chelsea will want to do is improve a direct competitor such as City.

Instead, it is more likely Antoine Semenyo will link up with Guardiola’s men. Sources state that City have made contact for the Bournemouth winger and have overtaken Liverpool in the transfer race.