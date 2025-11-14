Manchester City and Manchester United have learned when they will be able to snare Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP at a €30million (£26.5m / $35m) discount, as per a report.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola claims Juventus have joined Man City and Man Utd in the race to sign Hjulmand next year. Juve ‘already have a plan’ to bring the defensive midfielder back to Italy, having admired him ever since his spell at Lecce.

However, Juve signing Hjulmand in January is ‘out of the question’. His €80m (£71m / $93m) release clause does not become active until June, which means Sporting can ‘ask for whatever they want’ this winter.

Who is Morten Hjulmand?

Born in Kastrup, Denmark, and came through the Copenhagen academy

Spent time in Austria with Admira Wacker before joining Lecce in January 2021

Captained both Lecce and now Sporting

Has won two Primeira Liga titles and one Portuguese Cup with Sporting

A Bola claims ‘everything will change’ come the summer, though. Hjulmand’s €80m exit clause is valid from June 1-15, but if no transfer materialises during that period then Sporting ‘will offer a discount’.

Due to the captain’s loyalty since arriving in Lisbon, Sporting will let him leave for €50-60m after June 15. A transfer at just €50m (£44m / $58m) would be brilliant business for one of City, Man Utd or Juve.

City and United should have the advantage over Juve due to the superior spending power of English clubs. The report explains how Juve have to let numerous players leave, including Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic, in order to help fund a swoop for Hjulmand.

Man City, Man Utd and Juve all keen on Hjulmand

We revealed on October 20 that Ruben Amorim has greenlit United moving for the 26-year-old. The pair have a good relationship following their time together at Sporting.

It emerged on October 29 that City will provide United with competition for Hjulmand’s capture. Pep Guardiola sees Hjulmand as a great potential signing amid concerns over Rodri’s long-term fitness.

Our transfer insider Dean Jones reported on October 31 that United have made the Denmark star their top overseas target amid problems with three Premier League deals.

City and United would ideally like to open talks for Hjulmand in January, but it makes more sense to wait until after June 15 and try to strike a bargain agreement.

The two Manchester giants have similar targets in mind as they seek midfield reinforcements. In addition to Hjulmand, they are both interested in players such as Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

Hjulmand does not have Premier League experience, but he could still be a fantastic signing. Breaking the Lines describe him as a ‘tenacious’ midfielder who is ‘strong’, ‘defensively intelligent’ and ‘technically secure’.

Having been Sporting captain since July 2024, he will bring leadership to his next club, something United have been lacking in recent years.

Who needs signing more?

There is good reason to suggest United need Hjulmand more desperately than City.

In Rodri’s absence, Nico Gonzalez has stepped up and looked an improved player this season.

The 23-year-old is not as good or dominant as his Spanish counterpart, but he is proving to be a reliable No 6 for City.

Amorim, meanwhile, needs a successor for Casemiro, with the Brazilian now 33 years of age and in the final year of his contract.

Casemiro has performed better in recent months, but his age means he cannot be a long-term solution for United.

Hjulmand would be an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte, who has failed to live up to his £50.5m price tag so far.