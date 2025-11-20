Manchester City could sign Tino Livramento from Newcastle United via a huge player-plus-cash deal, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

In the swirling vortex of the January transfer window, few names are igniting as much frenzy as Livramento. The 23-year-old right-back, a cornerstone of Newcastle’s ambitious rebuild, has suddenly become the hottest commodity on the market.

Manchester City, perennial title chasers under Pep Guardiola, are “very keen” on securing the England international’s services, according to sources close to the Etihad Stadium.

With the need for fresh legs in a squad that’s already bloated with talent, Livramento’s blistering pace, defensive nous, and attacking flair make him a perfect fit for City’s high-octane system.

For Newcastle, the news is a gut punch. The Magpies, buoyed by their Saudi-backed spending spree, view Livramento as untouchable – a symbol of their upward trajectory since Eddie Howe’s arrival.

Signed from Southampton in a £32million deal in August 2023, the former Chelsea youth product has been a revelation, playing eight matches this season and contributing one assist. Newcastle’s desperation to retain him is palpable; the club’s hierarchy has reportedly instructed intermediaries to rebuff all overtures, emphasising Livramento’s long-term contract until 2028.

“He’s in the plans for the club’s future,” one insider quipped, underscoring the emotional investment on Tyneside.

Losing him now, just as Newcastle chase European football, could derail their momentum and invite questions over their ability to hold onto stars amid Financial Fair Play constraints.

Enter James Trafford, the 23-year-old goalkeeper who’s emerged as an unlikely pawn in this chess game.

Newcastle remain “very interested” in the Manchester City academy product, whose shot-stopping prowess earned him a move back to City in the summer. However, Gianluigi Donorumma’s arrival stopped his trajectory and now an exit is on the cards in the January window.

With Nick Pope battling niggles, Howe’s backline craves stability between the posts.

Livramento, Trafford could swap clubs

Whispers suggest City could dangle Trafford as bait in a swap-plus-cash proposal, sweetening the pot to pry Livramento loose. For Guardiola, it would be a low-risk move – selling a squad player while upgrading at full-back.

Yet, this saga transcends mere personnel swaps; it’s a microcosm of Premier League power dynamics.

City’s bottomless coffers versus Newcastle’s newfound defiance. As the winter window looms, the Tyneside faithful hold their breath. Will Livramento don sky blue, or stay loyal to the black-and-white army? One thing’s certain: in football’s transfer merry-go-round, no one’s grip is ironclad.

We revealed last week that Newcastle have reopened talks with Trafford’s entourage after learning of his strong desire to leave City this winter.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an approach for the shot-stopper, but Newcastle are leading the pursuit.

City charges verdict; Newcastle exit talk shut down

