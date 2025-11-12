A second source has confirmed Manchester City are watching Vinicius Junior’s situation at Real Madrid, with a blockbuster transfer in 2026 potentially on the cards.

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Man City are ‘observing from a distance’, keenly aware that Vinicius is closer than ever to leaving the Bernabeu. There has been a ‘complete breakdown in contract talks’ between Vinicius and Real Madrid, and it is now ‘very difficult to imagine the player staying next season’.

Tension is ‘high’ between Xabi Alonso and Vinicius following their falling out during El Clasico, and Madrid are ‘open to a sale in summer 2026’.

Vinicius’ incredible career in numbers

Scored 111 goals and registered 87 assists in 338 appearances for Madrid

Silverware includes three LaLiga titles, two Champions Leagues and one Copa del Rey

Won 43 caps for Brazil so far, netting eight goals

Tavolieri states that Los Blancos have ‘set Vinicius’ asking price at €150million’ (£132m / $174m).

As things stand, ‘the most likely scenario’ is that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) launches a mega-money offer for the Brazilian superstar.

However, Vinicius does not want to move to the Middle East at this stage of his career, which gives Premier League suitors – most notably City – a great chance.

Man City transfer speculation ramping up

Tavolieri is not the first to report on City’s interest in a sensational deal for Vinicius. Football Insider claimed last week that City are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 25-year-old after learning he is no longer ‘untouchable’ at Madrid.

Football Insider is not the most reliable transfer news outlet around, so the fact Tavolieri – of a more reputable source such as Sky Sports – has backed up their claim is interesting.

Chelsea could rival City for Vinicius’ capture next year. Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed on October 29 that Chelsea have Vinicius ‘on their radar’ as a potential ‘generational’ signing.

Chelsea have preferred to sign up-and-coming players in recent years, while City already have the electric Jeremy Doku on the left flank. However, both sides appreciate that Vinicius coming onto the market is an opportunity not to be missed.

As we analysed on November 4, Vinicius moving to the Etihad would surely spell the end for Jack Grealish. He could join Everton permanently after his loan spell, though the Toffees want to spend less than their £50m (€57m / $66m) buy option.

Vinicius deal would give Guardiola new weapon

City making Vinicius their new left winger could give Pep Guardiola the best forward line in the Premier League.

The three-time LaLiga champion could form a devastating partnership with Erling Haaland. Throw the likes of Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki into the mix, and City could become unstoppable.

Madrid have identified Haaland as their dream target to replace Vinicius, but City are very unlikely to let that happen.

Liverpool are widely regarded as having the best attack on paper, following a stunning summer in which they bought Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

However, Isak and Wirtz have yet to justify their massive price tags. Vinicius could show up the Liverpool duo by getting off to a flying start at City.

Arsenal transformed their attack in the summer by capturing Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke. They might be top of the league, but they still do not have the most fearsome forward line in the division.

Gyokeres is not on Haaland’s level, while Mikel Arteta needs to find a more ruthless replacement for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

