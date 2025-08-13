Man City plot ‘stunning hijack’ of Chelsea signing after agreement reached

Manchester City could stun Chelsea by winning the race for RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, according to a report, with his move to Stamford Bridge having stalled in recent days.

Simons wants to follow Benjamin Sesko out of Leipzig after the club fell down to seventh in the Bundesliga and failed to qualify for any European competition. Sesko has joined Manchester United in a £74million deal and Simons could soon follow him to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 30 that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman, who can operate as a No 10 or as a winger on either flank.

Chelsea have been pushing hard to follow up on the capture of Jorrel Hato by landing his compatriot Simons.

But negotiations have not advanced, with Chelsea still yet to meet Leipzig’s £60million asking price.

The Blues would rather pay around £50m, though Leipzig value him higher.

As per talkSPORT, this hesitancy could prove costly as Man City are ‘contemplating a stunning hijack’ to take Simons to the Etihad.

Chelsea failing to ramp up their deal for Simons ‘could open the door’ for Man City to swoop in and land him first.

Chelsea have discussed sending players such as Christopher Nkunku and Tyrique George to Leipzig to bring down the cost of operation, but such talks are still ongoing.

City have registered their interest in Simons as they look to bolster their attacking options amid two more potential exits.

Jack Grealish has joined Everton on loan with a £50m buy option, and he could be followed out of the club by James McAtee and Savinho.

Man City may need to replace James McAtee, Savinho

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to landing McAtee, while Tottenham Hotspur remain in talks for Savinho after having a £43m bid rejected.

City are not actively looking to sell Savinho but will reluctantly let him leave if they feel the price is high enough.

Simons ‘appeals’ to Pep Guardiola as he is versatile and can thrive in a number of different positions. He could provide Jeremy Doku with competition on the left flank or help out the likes of Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden in the No 10 role following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

City’s interest in Simons first emerged on Monday and it now seems they are firmly considering a move.

Such a transfer would anger Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who previously worked at City as Guardiola’s assistant.

Simons is not the only winger City are keen on.

