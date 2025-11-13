Chelsea could face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool for the signing of RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, according to reports.

German outlet Bild claim Diomande is now ‘on the radar’ of Man City and Liverpool amid his stunning rise at Leipzig. City and Liverpool are among the clubs who send scouts to ‘regularly attend Leipzig matches’ to watch the winger and ‘request videos to assess the young talent’.

The chase to sign Diomande is heating up, with Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also involved.

How Yan Diomande dazzled Europe’s elite

Spent time in the US and Spain before joining Leipzig for €20m in July

Has notched three goals and three assists in his last three league appearances

Has 4.9 successful dribbles per 90 this season, the best of any Bundesliga player

The report labels Diomande, who mainly likes to play on the left flank, ‘one of the greatest talents in Europe’. He has been tipped ‘for a similar career to Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele’.

Bild add that ‘it is becoming increasingly likely that at least one top club will attempt to sign Diomande next summer’.

Leipzig director of sport Marcel Schafer recently admitted that such a deal would ‘validate our work’, though he hopes to keep the Ivory Coast international for at least another year or two.

Winger might earn RB Leipzig £70m or more

It will take a ‘high transfer fee’ to prise Diomande away from Leipzig. They ‘hold all the cards’ as the forward ‘has no release clause’ and is contracted until June 2030.

If Diomande’s electric performances continue, then he could fetch a similar price to Benjamin Sesko (£74million) or Josko Gvardiol (£77m).

The 18-year-old is described as an ‘exceptional talent’ who is ‘unusually rapid’ when it comes to taking on new information and learning new skills.

He has already mastered the art of dribbling, and Leipzig believe he can improve his decision-making in the penalty area, as well as his physicality, next.

Bild is Germany’s biggest newspaper, though it is known for its sensationalist style. As such, it remains to be seen whether the likes of City and Liverpool are actually keeping tabs on Diomande.

Interestingly, though, Chelsea were revealed as potential suitors for him on November 5. The Blues are always scouring the market for the next big thing and Diomande’s ‘startling’ progress has caught their eye.

Where might Yan Diomande go?

If it turns out that City and Liverpool have indeed joined Chelsea in monitoring Diomande, then the teenager could have his pick of three of England’s most successful sides.

City would be the best option for Diomande, as Jack Grealish is expected to join Everton permanently following the end of his loan spell. Diomande could provide Jeremy Doku with competition and cover on the left.

The next best option would be Liverpool, who sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich in the summer. Diomande would be behind Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike in the pecking order, while Florian Wirtz can also play out wide if needed.

It is hard to see Chelsea investing in Diomande so soon after spending £92m on two new left wingers. Over the summer, Enzo Maresca’s side captured Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for £40m and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for £52m.