Man City transfer link gives United new hope of €60m Varane swoop

Manchester United are reportedly back in the running to sign Raphael Varane this summer – and neighbours Manchester City appear to have inadvertently given them a fighting chance of landing the Frenchman.

The summer transfer window might not be open yet, but the wheels are already being put in motion for some big-money additions in seems.

According to reports in the Dutch media, City are set to launch a €55million bid to sign in-demand Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. De Telegraaf believe De Ligt, who has also been linked with Barcelona and United, has emerged as a top target for Pep Guardiola this summer.

And the potential arrival of the 18-year-old looks set to place major doubts on the future of John Stones at the Etihad, amid talk he could be allowed to join Real Madrid in a €50million deal.

Despite being first choice for England, Stones lost his place in the closing months of the season for City and it’s been suggested Guardiola is ready to let him move on this summer.

News of Real Madrid’s interest may shock some, but it’s reported the defender’s ball-playing style is of interest to Florentino Perez and a surprise transfer could seemingly could be on the cards. Bayern’s David Alaba is another man on Real’s shopping list.

And as part of a summer merry-go-round, Stones’ arrival at the Bernabeu could aid Jose Mourinho’s quest to bring a top defensive target to Manchester United this summer, amid reports Real will then be ready to offload Varane.

The United boss has seemingly ended his interest in Samuel Umtiti, but could have more joy in his bid to be reunited with Varane, who, according to Diario Gol, could be allowed to leave for €60m this summer.

Any deal for Varane, meanwhile, could see Mourinho allow Victor Lindelof to leave Old Trafford on a season’s loan. West Ham have been suggested as potential suitors.

