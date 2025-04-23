Manchester City are in a strong position to sign Diogo Costa before rivals Manchester United, with the Portugal star having reportedly said YES to a huge Etihad move this summer.

Both Man City and Man Utd are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, but for different reasons. Man City already have elite Brazilian star Ederson in goal, but he could push to leave following the end of the campaign.

Ederson is seriously tempted by the opportunity to head to the Saudi Pro League on a lucrative contract and was disappointed when such a move did not reach completion last summer.

City are scouring the market for a top-class new keeper who can succeed from the six-time Premier League champion.

Man Utd, in contrast, spent £47million to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana in summer 2023. But Ruben Amorim wants United to sign a replacement for Onana as he has made numerous costly mistakes this term.

The two Premier League giants have converged on Costa, who captains Porto. But Amorim and United could be set for disappointment as City have taken a big step towards landing him first.

According to the latest from Foot Mercato, City have ‘intensified contacts’ for Costa in recent weeks after landing on him as a ‘top-level’ replacement for Ederson.

Costa’s entourage are now ‘pushing for a deal to be made with City’, which could force Porto into reluctantly agreeing a sale.

Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna has added on X (formerly Twitter) that the shot-stopper has ‘given [his] initial green light’ to City.

Costa is ‘keen on joining the club’ and has ‘accepted the project’.

Discussions are ‘ongoing’ between all parties, with the prospective transfer being led by super agent Jorge Mendes.

Man City in talks to sign Man Utd target

It was claimed back in February that City had entered ‘initial talks’ to land Portugal’s No 1 as part of their summer rebuild.

Such a move would be a major blow for United. The Red Devils sent scouts to watch Costa in action recently, before landing on him as an ideal replacement for Onana.

Some reports have claimed the 25-year-old could be available for £50m (€58m / $67m). However, Costa has a €75m (£64m / $85.5m) release clause in his Porto contract and TEAMtalk understands the Portuguese giants will only lower their demands by €5-10m.

We revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea have reignited their interest in Costa after previously making an approach for him in May last year.

But if Foot Mercato’s report is to be believed then Chelsea will have to overcome City to land Costa, with Pep Guardiola’s side seemingly edging closer to a deal.

City in for Spurs ace; United plot double deal

Meanwhile, City are reportedly hoping to land a £50m-rated Tottenham Hotspur player in an audacious summer swoop.

Elsewhere, United are spying a double Serie A raid worth €105m.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is among their targets.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Diogo Costa

By Samuel Bannister

August 2017: Costa makes his reserves debut for Porto after developing for six years in their youth system.

September 2018: Porto give Costa the club award for Newcomer of the Year.

December 2018: Legendary Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas describes Costa as his ‘successor’ at Porto.

April 2019: Porto win the UEFA Youth League, with Costa starting in the final against Chelsea.

September 2019: Costa makes his first-team debut for Porto and keeps a clean sheet against Santa Clara in a league cup game.

November 2019: Costa again keeps a clean sheet while making his Primeira Liga debut against Boavista.

August 2020: Porto win the Portuguese cup, with Costa starting in the final against Benfica after playing in all the previous rounds.

December 2020: Costa makes his Champions League debut and keeps a clean sheet against Olympiacos.

September 2021: Costa is voted as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month.

October 2021: Portugal boss Fernando Santos gives Costa his senior international debut and he keeps a clean sheet in a friendly against Qatar.

March 2022: Costa is named the Goalkeeper of the Month for the fourth time in a row after Porto’s 16-game unbeaten run.

March 2022: Portugal rely on Costa as their first-choice keeper for the World Cup qualification play-offs.

June 2022: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year after keeping 15 clean sheets and winning the league title.

October 2022: Costa becomes the first goalkeeper in Champions League history to save three consecutive penalties.

November 2022: Costa makes his World Cup debut, becoming Portugal’s youngest keeper at a major international tournament at the age of 23.

January 2023: Porto win the Portuguese league cup, with Costa keeping a clean sheet against Sporting in the final.

March 2023: Costa reaches the milestone of 100 appearances for Porto.

June 2023: Porto win the Portuguese cup and Costa again keeps a clean sheet in the final, against Braga.

June 2023: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year again, despite Porto finishing second.

March 2024: Costa completes Euro 2024 qualifying with Portugal with nine clean sheets from 10 games.

May 2024: Costa adds another medal to his cabinet by playing in the final of the Portuguese cup win over Sporting.

July 2024: Costa saves three penalties in a Euro 2024 round of 16 shootout win for Portugal over Slovenia, something never achieved by any keeper in the competition before.

July 2024: Porto announce Costa as their new captain following the retirement of Pepe.

September 2024: Costa keeps the 100th clean sheet of his career on just his 161st appearance for Porto.

October 2024: Costa is named as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month for a second consecutive time.