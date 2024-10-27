Man City actively pursuing key Tottenham star as big double Etihad exit looms

Manchester City are preparing for a blockbuster raid on Tottenham Hotspur as they look to re-sign Pedro Porro, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that Man City are ‘laying the groundwork’ for a deal to capture Porro. City chiefs views the right-back as someone who would fit ‘like a glove’ in Pep Guardiola’s system amid his excellent form with Tottenham.

While the report does not provide too much specific detail on City’s pursuit of Porro, the fact they are ‘laying the groundwork’ suggests they have contacted his agent to discuss a potential move.

It was claimed last week that Tottenham would surprisingly be open to selling Porro for £60million (€72m / $78m), despite him being one of their biggest stars, but Football Insider reinforce the fact the Spaniard’s price tag as is actually £80m (€96m / $104m).

City have set their sights on Porro as a successor to Kyle Walker on the right side of defence. Walker is now 34 years old and City are ready to sell him for £15m (€18m / $19m), with Saudi Arabia a possible next destination.

City will face competition from Real Madrid for Porro, however. Madrid are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old as a possible replacement for Dani Carvajal in case they are unable to sign Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It remains to be seen whether Porro would be happy to re-join City, having failed to make a single senior appearance when previously on their books.

City signed Porro from Girona in August 2019 but he went on to have loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting CP before joining the latter permanently in July 2022.

Walker is not the only club icon City must replace in the near future, as Kevin De Bruyne has entered talks with San Diego FC over moving to MLS when his contract at the Etihad expires next summer.

City have been linked with Turkey sensation Arda Guler, but it is hard to see Real Madrid selling the 19-year-old even if he is not a regular starter in their side.

City landing Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz is a more likely solution, though they will face competition from Madrid and Bayern Munich for his signature.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal made stunning attempt to sign Tottenham ace now thriving under Postecoglou

Porro verdict and Aguero prediction – Man City news

On Friday, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson backed the North London side to ‘fight tooth and nail’ to keep Porro.

“[I] wouldn’t like to see it from a Tottenham point of view. He’s certainly one that is on the radar for Manchester City,” Robinson said.

“From Tottenham’s point of view, they are fighting tooth and nail to keep him.

“If they want to be competing in those Champions League places, you need players like that and you certainly don’t need to be selling, I’m going to say, to ‘rivals’.”

“Now Tottenham aren’t really title contenders are they? So they’re not really a direct rival, but actually a player like Porro would fit into that Manchester City team.

“When he plays in that hybrid role, he’s a player who often finds himself isolated up the pitch, high up the pitch, but his quality lies in the final third with his delivery, with his vision, with his passes.

“And he’s got great delivery as well and he’s not afraid to shoot.

“He’s definitely a player that you could see working in that Pep Guardiola system, as much as that pains me to say it.”

Meanwhile, former City striker Sergio Aguero has predicted Guardiola to join an international side such as Brazil or Argentina next.

“There is no longer a team for Pep after Barca, Bayern or City. It would mean going back to doing what he did at City by making signings and I don’t see him starting that routine except for a national team,” he said.

“He would have less daily work and could analyse more. In a short time he could introduce his playing style to internationals who already have talent, although that depends on which country he chooses.

“In addition to Brazil and Argentina, there are teams [countries] in Europe that could fit his style.”