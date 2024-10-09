Man City eye long-term Man Utd target as replacement for world-class star

Manchester City are reportedly looking to sign Porto star Diogo Costa, despite the 25-year-old being heavily linked with Manchester United in the past.

According to CaughtOffside, Man City have ‘identified’ Costa as an ‘ideal replacement’ for current goalkeeper Ederson, should the Brazilian depart the Etihad in the near future. Pep Guardiola is crucial to this particular transfer hunt, as he ‘highly appreciates’ Costa’s ability and views him as a future great between the sticks.

CaughtOffside state that the shot-stopper has made it clear to Porto he wants to move to the Premier League at some stage in the future and challenge himself at a higher level. It should be fairly easy for City to convince Costa to join their ranks considering their standing as one of the powerhouses of European football.

Although, several rounds of negotiations may need to be held before City and Porto can strike an agreement.

It is claimed that while Porto value the Portugal No 1 at €75million (£62.9m / US$82.2m), City only want to pay €45-50m (up to £41.9m / US$54.8m) for him.

There will be competition for Costa’s signature, as Guardiola’s former club Barcelona have set their sights on him as a successor to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Man Utd, meanwhile, held concrete interest in the keeper during their hunt to replace David de Gea last year. There was talk of Costa heading to Old Trafford in a big-money deal, but the transfer never materialised as Andre Onana joined. Instead, Costa could soon end up at United’s rivals City.

Ederson future unclear

Guardiola’s pursuit of Costa comes amid speculation surrounding the future of City star Ederson.

Saudi club Al-Ittihad tried hard to sign the elite keeper over the summer but never met City’s asking price for him. The Saudis remain undeterred though and will try again next summer.

Ederson is understood to be keen on a new challenge, while Al-Ittihad can also give him the opportunity to earn an even bigger wage than he currently does at City.

There could also be a battle for Ederson’s capture, as it emerged recently that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in landing him.

Costa is generally viewed as one of the best up-and-coming keepers in the world, as he established himself as both Porto and Portugal’s No 1 at a young age.

However, City fans may be concerned by his recent performance against Man Utd in the Europa League. He should have been stronger at his near post for Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund’s goals.

Costa also inadvertently set up Alejandro Garnacho by palming a tame shot right into the winger’s path in the box.

It was likely just an off night for the Switzerland-born star, but he will need to have a good season if he is to remain as City’s first choice to replace Ederson.

Man City news: De Bruyne exclusive, midfielder update

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that City ace Kevin De Bruyne is poised to receive a stunning contract offer to join Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

While De Bruyne is a legend at the Etihad, City chiefs are reluctant to hand him fresh terms due to the fact he is 33 years old and has also been struggling with injuries of late.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Al-Nassr are confident of signing De Bruyne and linking him up with iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elsewhere, GiveMeSport claim that City are ‘genuinely impressed’ by the performances of Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, though he is not their main target for the position.

Instead, City are ready to pursue Adam Wharton after he established himself as a top Prem star at Crystal Palace.

City will have to fend off the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool to sign Wharton, though.

DON’T MISS – The 10 most expensive Manchester City transfers of all time: Haaland ousted by 2023 signing

Ederson: The end of an era?

By Samuel Bannister

When the time comes for a changing of the guard in the City goalkeeping department, it will be the end of an era. Indeed, Ederson has been a fundamental player for Guardiola over the years.

Guardiola was desperate to have a goalkeeper comfortable in possession, prompting City to pay what was at the time the highest ever fee spent by a Premier League club for a keeper to sign Ederson from Benfica in 2017.

Aside from the occasional absence, Ederson has been virtually ever-present since, only missing eight Premier League games across his first five seasons with City. He won the Premier League Golden Glove three seasons in a row between 2019 and 2022.

Ederson is famed for his ability on the ball, famously declaring in 2018 that he would back himself to be able to play in midfield for Guardiola’s side. And that ability is as much of a reason why he will be such a tough act to follow as his shot-stopping skills.

Having a keeper who can provide composure is essential for any team, but it is even more important for a side like City where a passing philosophy from the back is exceptionally crucial. Ederson has been a seamless fit for how Guardiola has wanted to set his side up, becoming a vital part of various Premier League title-winning campaigns.

But nothing lasts forever and the end of Ederson’s City career may be on the horizon. Yet part of City’s sustained success over recent years has been their ability to move on from key players and maintain their momentum with how they are replaced, so it is only to be expected that they will be doing their due diligence on potential replacements for the long term.

READ MORE: Superb Chelsea striker target backed to replace Haaland at Man City if Real Madrid sign Norwegian ace