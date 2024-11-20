Manchester City have overtaken Liverpool in the chase to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz, it has been claimed.

Reports state that Man City are the ‘favourites’ to bring Wirtz to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea now described as ‘outsiders’ in the race. Liverpool hold long-term interest in the attacking midfielder, dating back to Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge, but they look set to miss out on him.

Pep Guardiola extending his contract will be key in convincing Wirtz to join City. It emerged on Tuesday that Guardiola is ready to pen a one-year contract extension which includes the option for a further 12 months.

CaughtOffside claim this is one of the main reasons why City are in a strong position to land Wirtz, as the 21-year-old playmaker wants to be coached by Guardiola.

While City appear to have fended off Liverpool and Chelsea, they will have to battle two European giants for this deal.

Real Madrid have identified Wirtz as the latest top-class star they want to add to their hugely talented squad.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, believe they have a chance of capturing the Germany ace from Bundesliga rivals Leverkusen.

The report adds that Wirtz is expected to be on the move for £100million (€120m / $126.6m) ahead of next season. That is despite some outlets predicting Leverkusen will hold out for £150m (€179.9m / $189.9m).

Second manager move could impact Wirtz future

Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that City hold concrete interest in Wirtz , viewing him as a great replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

The Citizens also admire Jamal Musiala of Bayern but know that signing will be even harder to complete.

It was claimed earlier this month that Liverpool and Chelsea have both made approaches for Wirtz, and this has seemingly prompted City to step up their hunt for him.

City must be wary of Madrid though, as Los Blancos rarely miss out on their top targets.

If Madrid replace Carlo Ancelotti with Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, then this would make things more complicated for City.

Wirtz has a fantastic relationship with Alonso following the pair’s history-making spell together at Leverkusen.

Man City transfers: Man Utd battle; Bundesliga swoop ‘explored’

Meanwhile, City will face competition from rivals Manchester United to sign Pedro Porro, it has been claimed.

Reports in the Spanish media state United have joined City and Madrid in chasing the Tottenham Hotspur right-back.

Ruben Amorim worked with Porro at Sporting CP and is supposedly keen on reuniting with him at Old Trafford.

RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is another player on City’s wish list.

Guardiola’s side are ‘exploring’ a move for central defender Lukeba amid concerns about John Stones’ usefulness in the long run.

Lukeba will not come cheap though, as Leipzig have given him a huge €90m (£75m / $95m) exit clause ready for summer 2025.