Man City transfers: Guardiola ready to push full-back duo out, as Prem side pursue cheap deal

Manchester City are willing to sell both Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez this summer

Manchester City are willing to get rid of both Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez this summer, and West Ham are hopeful of securing a cheap deal.

City boss Pep Guardiola is not one for persisting with players he doesn’t deem good enough. His treatment of Kalvin Phillips is a prime example of that.

In the former Leeds midfielder’s first season and a half at City, he played fewer than 400 Premier League minutes, and was loaned out to West Ham, where he again underwhelmed.

They did not want to sign him permanently, but his time at City seems to be up, if he can find the right suitor.

Phillips is not the only man who’ll be sold by City this summer.

Full-back duo Gomez and Cancelo are both likely to be pushed out, according to Caught Offside.

Gomez is another who’s been given little chance at the Etihad, playing just 18 Premier League games in two seasons – that saw him play just 48 league minutes last term.

And the chances of him leaving are increasing, with Roma reportedly set to hold talks over the signing of the Spaniard.

West Ham keen on Gomez

They will not be alone in their pursuit, though, with Spanish sides Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Sevilla each in the mix.

And while West Ham didn’t want to snare Phillips from City, it’s said they are keen on signing Gomez.

He’s open to a move away from City after being given few chances to impress.

And it should not be difficult to sign the 23-year-old, as he’s going to cost from £12.6-16.9million.

Cancelo available on the cheap

Gomez’s City teammate, Cancelo, will also be available on the cheap.

It’s believed City would allow him to leave for just £25.3million, after a season and a half away from the club on loan, and with three years left on his contract.

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is said to share the previous regime’s admiration of the full-back – he was on loan there last season.

But it’s unclear whether the Blaugrana would be able to drum up the required funds to bring the Portuguese back on a permanent deal.

