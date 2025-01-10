Omar Marmoush could be replaced at Frankfurt by Timo Werner if the striker heads to Manchester City

Manchester City reportedly have ‘growing optimism’ that they can agree a deal for Omar Marmoush, and Eintracht Frankfurt have responded by registering an interest in a Tottenham forward.

City have had just one senior striker in their ranks since letting Julian Alvarez leave in the summer. With Erling Haaland going through a dry spell – though he still has 16 Premier League goals this season – the Citizens have identified the need for more attacking talent.

It’s little surprise that is the case give they are currently sixth in the Premier League. Frankfurt man Marmoush is top of their radar, and it’s believed he’s eager to head to England.

After talks with his representatives, Football Insider reports there is ‘growing optimism’ from City that they can land the striker, as they ramp up their efforts to get him.

They are hopeful that they’ll be able to land him in January, and Frankfurt have responded with interest in a Premier League attacker.

A report, also from Football Insider, states they are plotting a move for Tottenham loanee Timo Werner.

Though Tottenham loaned him back in for a second time, the German has started only four of his 17 appearances in the league. Losing him would see them lose a forward option, but Spurs are looking for attacking reinforcements themselves.

Man City moving towards second deal

City could land Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov in the January window.

They submitted a bid worth €50million (£41.9m/$51.5m) for the Lens defender.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated the Citizens started working on the deal for him before the end of 2024.

Pep Guardiola is said to have approved him as an immediate signing, and things look to be on the right path.

Man City round-up: Deal agreed for Vitor Reis

A third signing could in fact be made, with TEAMtalk sources stating City have agreed to sign Vitor Reis, a young centre-back from Palmeiras.

We have also been made aware that Atalanta are unequivocal in their view that midfield man Ederson will not leave in the January window.

Meanwhile, reports state City youngster Max Alleyne is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, with an approach made for the young defender. Some Premier League clubs are also said to be keen on him.

Interestingly, Alleyne’s father is current head coach of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club.

