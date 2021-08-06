Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he would like to sign Harry Kane but said “it depends on Tottenham”.

City already have Jack Grealish in the can after spending £100m on the England man. That deal was made official on Thursday with the fee a new British transfer record.

But City are not stopping there, despite Guardiola claiming earlier in the summer that City would not make a marque signing up front.

“At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it,” Guardiola told Catalan network TV3 in July.

“All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

“We’ll do whatever we can do in the transfer window and if we can’t, we’ll still have the squad that has won the league three times in four years and reached the Champions League final.”

Things though have changed and Guardiola has revealed City’s intent to land England captain Kane.

Guardiola said: “He is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished.

“I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham.

“It is different to Jack. He had the release (clause) and Jack is different. Harry is exceptional and we are interested in him but if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say.”

Guardiola believes the signing of Grealish was only possible due to Manchester City selling academy players and loaning out other members of their squad.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield match against Leicester, the City boss said: “Jack can provide for the next years, the best years after making an exceptional contribution with Aston Villa. He can get to another level with us.

“When we could spend this money, a lot is because we could sell £60million. We sell young players from the academy and loan players for £60million and when you sell for £60million, it is possible (to spend £100m).

“We spent on him because he is 26 years old (sic), can spend the next six or seven years here and has incredible talent.”

Messi ruled out

Guardiola ruled out City joining the queue of clubs attempting to sign Lionel Messi after Barcelona announced on Thursday he would leave the club.

“It looked like it finished well in terms of continuing with Barcelona and in the end it was a surprise for everyone, me included of course but I think Joan Laporta was clear today the reason why,” Guardiola said.

“We spent £40million on Jack Grealish. £100million we pay and £60million we won in the last year and he will bring the number 10 because we were convinced for Jack Grealish. Right now it is not in our thoughts (to sign Messi), absolutely not.

Silva sale

Bernardo Silva is one of several players who is willing to leave City this summer, according to Guardiola.

Silva, 26, arrived from Monaco in 2017, but is under contract until 2025.

Atletico Madrid are ready to bid for Silva with Manchester City open to offers, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The LaLiga could be on the lookout for a replacement for Saul Niguez.

Guardiola added: “Not just Bernardo, there are two, three, four players who want to leave but they are our players under contract and when they bring some offers and want to leave, we are open to discuss for absolutely everything with all the players in the squad.

“But it depends on them and otherwise they continue to train and I decide if they play or don’t play.”