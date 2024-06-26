Man City push to replace Jack Grealish with brilliant Euro 2024 star also eyed by Man Utd, Barcelona

Manchester City are reportedly aiming to sign Dani Olmo amid rumours Jack Grealish could leave, though the Spain ace is also on the radars of other major clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Grealish may have won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Man City last season, but he still endured a disappointing campaign on a personal level. The left winger had to share game time with Jeremy Doku and ended up with a record of just three goals and three assists from 36 matches.

Only nine of his 20 Premier League outings lasted more than an hour, and Grealish’s disappointing form saw him lose his England spot for Euro 2024.

In recent months, speculation that the former Aston Villa captain might leave City has ramped up. Indeed, earlier this month it was claimed that Grealish is prepared to ‘quit’ Pep Guardiola’s side in order to become a key player at another club.

At that stage, Jamal Musiala was named as a potential addition to Guardiola’s attack, but the 21-year-old’s top performances for Germany at Euro 2024 means that Bayern Munich will be even more determined to keep hold of him.

Instead, City have turned their attention to Olmo. The RB Leipzig star is not a guaranteed starter for Spain due to the likes of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal playing out wide, but he continued his excellent form from club level by setting up Ferran Torres with a great assist during the recent 1-0 victory over Albania.

As per journalist Wayne Veysey, City have taken their first step towards signing Olmo by initiating contact with Leipzig to discuss a potential deal.

City have scouted Olmo – who is capable of playing as a No 10 or as a winger on either flank – for two years and are now ready to ‘intensify’ their hunt to land him.

Man City transfers: Dani Olmo in, Jack Grealish out?

Unlike Musiala, who will cost upwards of £100million, Olmo is available for a very enticing sum. His Leipzig contract includes a €60m (£51m) release clause, which represents great value for money for a playmaker of his class.

As would be expected, the 26-year-old’s release clause has also put several other big clubs on alert. Barcelona are eager to re-sign Olmo, having played a key role in developing him before his departure as a 16-year-old.

City will face competition from other Premier League sides to add Olmo to their ranks, too. Both Man Utd and Liverpool are big fans of the 35-cap international and feel he would take their respective teams to the next level.

It is very hard to see Olmo remaining at Leipzig for the 2024-25 campaign as Europe’s elite queue up to snare him. Should Olmo arrive at the Etihad, then this will be another nail in the coffin for Grealish’s City spell.

