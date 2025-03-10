Manchester City are looking to battle Manchester United for the signing of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton this summer, according to a report.

Wharton stepped up to the Premier League in January 2024 when he joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in an £18million deal. The central midfielder made an immediate impact at Selhurst Park, and his classy performances resulted in links with several of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and beyond.

Wharton stayed at Palace last summer, despite interest from Man City, Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, just to name a few.

The one-cap England international has had an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign, with groin and hip issues limiting him to 13 Premier League appearances so far.

Wharton is now back in the Palace starting eleven and started to show his quality once again during the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Big clubs are monitoring Wharton’s return from injury and there could be a battle for his services once the transfer window reopens.

According to the latest from TBR Football, City sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action against Ipswich and the club officials were left impressed.

City are ‘huge admirers’ of Wharton and Guardiola has already endorsed his capture this summer.

City are preparing an opening bid to try and win the race for Wharton, viewing him as one of the best talents in the top flight.

This news will be of interest to rivals Man Utd. Sources have told TEAMtalk that United love Wharton and have identified him as a possible replacement for either Casemiro or Kobbie Mainoo.

The two Manchester giants will have to put big money on the table to get Palace to consider a deal, though.

TBR add that it will be ‘very tricky’ to secure an agreement for the player as Palace are ‘eager to keep him’ and are ‘refusing to set a valuation’.

Man City, Man Utd both eyeing Adam Wharton

Wharton has previously been valued at £70m, but this price tag could change.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs told TEAMtalk on February 28 that City are tracking Wharton’s progress as they seek midfield reinforcements.

The Citizens may have landed Nico Gonzalez in January, but they want more signings in the position to future-proof their squad. After all, the futures of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic are all uncertain.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Wharton is on United’s radar.

INEOS are aiming to sign the best young British stars to create a strong core at Old Trafford, and Wharton fits right into that bracket.

City agree keeper deal; Neville sends United advice

Meanwhile, City have ‘agreed’ the signing of Scottish talent Ben Vickery from Hibernian.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the transfer is close after City sent the teenage goalkeeper a contract offer.

Elsewhere, Gary Neville has urged Ruben Amorim to ‘rip up’ United’s sub-par squad this summer.

Neville is also seriously concerned about the lack of pace in the team.

