Manchester City are big admirers of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and are preparing to make an approach for him in January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Man City fans are ecstatic that manager Pep Guardiola has signed up for the next year at least and are now looking forward to the future. Club chiefs are doing the same thing and are evaluating the next crop of players to come into the Etihad and help them maintain their domestic dominance.

City have scouts working overtime to evaluate candidates and sources have revealed Wharton is one player impressing the recruitment team hugely.

The Crystal Palace star has been heavily scouted by City and is viewed as a great option for Guardiola’s midfield.

Sources have been clear that Palace have no plans to sell the England international halfway through the campaign, especially when they are struggling to get their season on track. However, this may not put off City as they could try to sign him in January to replace Rodri.

The Ballon d’Or winner is out for the season with an ACL injury and the impact of the missing midfielder has been evident, with City failing to win since it happened. They are keen to bring in a replacement as soon as possible and Wharton is firmly in their sights.

Palace have him tied down until the summer of 2029 and are in a strong position when it comes to any negotiations. They are also acutely aware that the likes of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi are likely in their last seasons at Selhurst Park.

There has been no confirmation of a release clause in Wharton’s contract, with Palace set to demand a premium fee for the 20-year-old.

His age, the fact he is a full international and his growing ability are seen as markers for an elite player by Palace and they will not be short changed in any discussions.

Again, this is unlikely to deter City. Although, like every Premier League side, City have to balance bringing in quality players with profit and sustainability restrictions.

Not only is Rodri out injured for the long haul, he has also refused to shut down talk of a future move to Real Madrid.

“When Madrid, the best club in history, the most successful, call you, it is an honour and you always have to pay attention,” he said in an interview with Cadena SER.

Rodri also spoke about his contract situation at City, with his current deal due to expire in June 2027.

Atalanta star Ederson is an alternative for the Citizens if they are unable to snare Wharton.

However, City will have to fend off rivals Manchester United for Ederson’s capture.

It has been revealed that United chiefs are holding internal discussions over whether to bid for the Brazilian in January.

