Manchester City hold the advantage over Manchester United in the pursuit of Sporting CP ace Maxi Araujo, despite Ruben Amorim’s influence.

Araujo is a 24-year-old wide man who can operate anywhere down the left flank, from full-back all the way up to left wing. He played in his native Uruguay and in Mexico before joining Sporting for a reported €13.6million in August 2024.

So far this term, Araujo has managed three goals and one assist in 14 games while mainly operating as a left winger or left midfielder.

The Uruguay star has emerged as a target for clubs in England due to his exciting performances for Sporting, and he enhanced his reputation by scoring against Man City in the Champions League.

Viktor Gyokeres may have scored a hat-trick, but Araujo also got on the scoresheet with a composed left-footed finish as Sporting picked up a stunning 4-1 win at home.

After scoring against City, Araujo said he ‘hopes’ he can play under Pep Guardiola one day, having asked the iconic manager for a picture.

Eduardo Espinel, who played a role in Araujo’s development back in Uruguay, has now backed the Montevideo-born player to reach huge heights and namechecked City as one potential destination.

“He has much more power, much more speed and more tactical ability. I have no doubt that he hasn’t reached its limit yet,” Espinel said of Araujo during an interview with Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

“He is ready to play for any of the best teams in the world, because after all, today the characteristics he has are those that the teams of the moment ask for – speed in processes, speed, one-on-one ability and solidarity.

“If not Manchester City, he will certainly have a place at another big club.”

Espinel added: “I think he will have even more opportunities now because he is more adapted to the club and the country.

“And like I said, even though he has just arrived in Portugal, not only in Portugal, but certainly other teams, in other countries, are already talking about him.”

Araujo could snub United for City

Several Sporting stars are thought to be keen on reuniting with Amorim at Man Utd, such as Gyokeres and Goncalo Inacio.

However, Araujo only played under the coach for a matter of months, and therefore the pair do not have such a strong relationship.

Instead, the 19-cap international could be signed by City if his thrilling development continues.

News of Araujo gunning for a City move comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of current left winger Jack Grealish.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly holding internal talks over whether to make an approach for Grealish, who has become frustrated with being rotated so often by Guardiola.

City ‘confident’ over massive deal; United pushing for top signing

Meanwhile, reports claim City are ‘confident’ that Erling Haaland will pen a new contract to snub interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The striker is poised to earn a whopping £500,000 a week as part of his new deal, which will make him the best-paid Prem star of all time.

Although, City and Haaland must still agree on whether a release clause will be included in the fresh terms.

Elsewhere, United are ‘bidding hard’ as they look to beat Real Madrid in the chase for Alphonso Davies.

The left-back is in a strong negotiating position as he has run down his Bayern Munich contract.

Davies is United’s ideal signing to solve their left-back woes, though there are other options in case the Canadian heads to Madrid.