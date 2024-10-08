Superb Chelsea striker target backed to replace Haaland at Man City if Real Madrid sign Norwegian ace

Manchester City are preparing themselves for Real Madrid to swoop in for world-class striker Erling Haaland and have identified Chelsea-linked star Viktor Gyokeres as a possible replacement, a report has claimed.

According to Fichajes, while Real Madrid are currently prioritising the signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies, the Spanish giants would love to sign Haaland at some point in the future. Real Madrid only captured Kylian Mbappe in the summer, but club president Florentino Perez dreams of creating an incredible attacking trio of Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

While Man City are confident of keeping Haaland beyond summer 2025, they are aware of interest in his services from Madrid, Barcelona and even Saudi clubs.

The reigning Premier League champions are searching for deadly goalscorers who might be able to replace Haaland and Fichajes state they have landed on Sporting CP’s Gyokeres as a future target.

While Gyokeres is not quite on Haaland’s level at this stage, City scouts feel he has the ability to step up and become one of the truly best strikers in Europe.

The Sweden star has been in sensational form since joining Sporting in July 2023. He finished last season with 43 goals in 50 appearances and already has 12 goals from just 11 matches so far this term.

Just like with Haaland, Gyokeres could become even more lethal in front of goal if he plays in a City team which creates lots of chances in every game.

Man City the latest club to target Gyokeres

Pep Guardiola’s side are far from the only team keen on snapping Gyokeres up, though.

Chelsea view him as a top-class alternative to Victor Osimhen, should the Nigerian head elsewhere following the conclusion of his Galatasaray loan.

Liverpool have shortlisted Gyokeres as a potential addition to their forward ranks if Mo Salah departs, while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, too.

Gyokeres was heavily linked with a move away from Sporting in the summer, but interested clubs did not want to match his hefty €100million (£83.9m / US$109.8m) release clause.

Sporting may be forced to lower their expectations though if the player starts to push for a move to one of Europe’s truly elite clubs.

While Gyokeres is one of the few strikers around who may be able to replace Haaland, City fans would clearly rather keep the latter at the Etihad.

TEAMtalk revealed on October 3 that Haaland is open to penning a new contract with City.

The 24-year-old wants a £100m (€119.2m / US$131m) exit clause to be included in his fresh terms, though City will aim to make this much higher.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Barca have formulated a plan to be able to afford Haaland, and it includes letting several of their highest earners go over the next few transfer windows.

But if Haaland’s City exit does become a reality, Barca will find it tough to convince him to reject Madrid. After all, Madrid can currently offer him the best chance of winning multiple Champions Leagues.

Man City news: Target breaks silence, La Liga pursuit

Meanwhile, Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci has reacted to speculation around his future, with City interested in him as a potential replacement for Rodri and Tottenham also in the frame.

“I’ve learned to understand a little: as soon as you do well, lots of things come out. They’re nice, but you shouldn’t let it get to your head. I still have to improve on many things,” he said.

“I look at them, friends send me articles. However, I think more about concrete things and that is the green rectangle [pitch].”

According to reports in Spain, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is another midfielder City are looking at.

Liverpool tried and failed to sign the Spain star over the summer, allowing City to potentially capitalise.

Zubimendi rejected Liverpool as he wanted to stay at boyhood club Sociedad, but City are formulating a plan that they believe will finally get him to try out the Premier League.

How does Gyokeres compare with Haaland?